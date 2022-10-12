ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true

We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Travis Knight
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
Person
Michelle Yeoh
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming

You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Action Film#Transformers#Film Series#Hasbro#Mirage#Autobots#Decepticons
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ director names the scariest movie he’s ever seen

We’re a mere two days away from witnessing the climax of the decades-long battle between Laurie and Michael in Halloween Ends, the swansong to what is one of the most beloved horror franchises of all time. Jamie Lee Curtis is as up to the task as ever in her...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest

One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix

Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks

It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ star teases dark truths for a classic Star Wars character

Andor doesn’t like to allude too much to the Skywalker Saga or other past Star Wars projects, but the inclusion of Mon Mothma as a symbol of the Rebel Alliance definitely harkens a lifeline to familiar territory. Of course, the Mon Mothma we see in the Disney Plus show,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Why wasn’t Mila Kunis in ‘Ted 2?’

Possibly one of the funniest and bizarre movies to hit the big screen in the last decade has to be Seth Macfarlane’s 2012 hit, Ted. The film, starring names like Transformers‘ Mark Wahlberg and Family Guy‘s Mila Kunis, saw its popularity rising not only because of the beloved comedy style employed by Macfarlane, but also thanks to the lead actors’ brilliant performance alongside a CGI teddy bear who talks like a sailor.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Blade’s best shot for director blows the movie off as the MCU misses out on landing its own Grogu

It seems it’s a day of missed opportunities in the Marvel universe as the much-afflicted Blade reboot has received yet another blow while we’ve learned that MCU could’ve had its own answer to the Star Wars galaxy’s Baby Yoda. Elsewhere, fans have realized the ultimate reason why Harrison Ford really does need to join the franchise and, in a shocking twist, people have decided they wouldn’t automatically say no to a crossover with one of the worst Marvel movies ever made.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy