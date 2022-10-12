Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bullet-riddled action thriller causes magnificent chaos on multiple streaming platforms
When you see a certain chrome-domed action hero’s name attached to pretty much any project, you know what you’re going to get. Having previously collaborated on a pair of wisecracking crime capers, though, director Guy Ritchie reunited with star Jason Statham on what was very firmly the latter’s turf for Wrath of Man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ director names the scariest movie he’s ever seen
We’re a mere two days away from witnessing the climax of the decades-long battle between Laurie and Michael in Halloween Ends, the swansong to what is one of the most beloved horror franchises of all time. Jamie Lee Curtis is as up to the task as ever in her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix
Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals if she’d return to any of her other iconic roles after ‘Halloween Ends’
With Halloween Ends now available to public eyes, many horror fans will be spending this weekend saying their reluctant farewells to Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode, who quickly became the face of the final girl archetype back in 1978 when she first went toe-to-toe with Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s original Halloween film.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks
It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star teases dark truths for a classic Star Wars character
Andor doesn’t like to allude too much to the Skywalker Saga or other past Star Wars projects, but the inclusion of Mon Mothma as a symbol of the Rebel Alliance definitely harkens a lifeline to familiar territory. Of course, the Mon Mothma we see in the Disney Plus show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why wasn’t Mila Kunis in ‘Ted 2?’
Possibly one of the funniest and bizarre movies to hit the big screen in the last decade has to be Seth Macfarlane’s 2012 hit, Ted. The film, starring names like Transformers‘ Mark Wahlberg and Family Guy‘s Mila Kunis, saw its popularity rising not only because of the beloved comedy style employed by Macfarlane, but also thanks to the lead actors’ brilliant performance alongside a CGI teddy bear who talks like a sailor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder an alternate universe where George Lucas cast his first choice for Obi-Wan
Somewhere in the far reaches of the multiverse, Orson Welles voiced Darth Vader, Arnold Schwarzenegger piloted the Millennium Falcon as Han Solo, Michael J. Fox took up the mantle of Luke Skywalker, and someone other than Alec Guinness wound up filling the shoes of an elder Obi-Wan Kenobi. Truthfully, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Blade’s best shot for director blows the movie off as the MCU misses out on landing its own Grogu
It seems it’s a day of missed opportunities in the Marvel universe as the much-afflicted Blade reboot has received yet another blow while we’ve learned that MCU could’ve had its own answer to the Star Wars galaxy’s Baby Yoda. Elsewhere, fans have realized the ultimate reason why Harrison Ford really does need to join the franchise and, in a shocking twist, people have decided they wouldn’t automatically say no to a crossover with one of the worst Marvel movies ever made.
wegotthiscovered.com
A groundbreaking smash hit lost to the sands of time survives total annihilation on streaming
Looking at its list of accomplishments, landmarks, and milestones, you’d have thought that Disney’s blockbuster Dinosaur would have ended up sticking in the memory for far longer than it actually did. After all, the groundbreaking technology used to create the prehistoric adventure was developed painstakingly over a number...
Comments / 0