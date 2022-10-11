HAMDEN, Conn -- Quinnipiac women's soccer remains unbeaten in MAAC play, as the Bobcats defeated Rider, 5-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Hamden. 5 different Bobcats scored in the victory, as Paige Laberge, Ella Gagno, Courtney Chochol, Rebecca Cooke and Anna Costello all tallied a score. Cooke extended her goal streak to 11 games, as the Dublin-Ireland native has now recorded a point in each of QU's 12 contests so far in 2022.

