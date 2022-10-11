ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcats Remain Unbeaten in MAAC Play, Down Rider

HAMDEN, Conn -- Quinnipiac women's soccer remains unbeaten in MAAC play, as the Bobcats defeated Rider, 5-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Hamden. 5 different Bobcats scored in the victory, as Paige Laberge, Ella Gagno, Courtney Chochol, Rebecca Cooke and Anna Costello all tallied a score. Cooke extended her goal streak to 11 games, as the Dublin-Ireland native has now recorded a point in each of QU's 12 contests so far in 2022.
QU Earns Third League Win on Road at Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ – Quinnipiac men's soccer earned its third MAAC win of the 2022 campaign on Wednesday night, downing Rider by the final score of 3-0 on the road. Sam McCann scored each of QU's first two goals of the contest, then Alexander Stjernegaard added an insurance strike in the 69th minute. Erik Langwagen assisted on a pair of goals.
QU Ties For 2nd, Sakoda Claims First At QU Classic

WALLINGFORD, CT – Quinnipiac women's golf wrapped up play at the Quinnipiac Classic, finishing tied for 2nd out of 11 teams. QU ended the tournament tied in second place among 11 teams after shooting 934 (+70) after three rounds. Sacred Heart finished in first place after shooting a combined 933 (+69), just one stroke ahead of Quinnipiac and Fairleigh Dickinson (+70).
