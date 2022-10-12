‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ beats out ‘Spy X Family’, ‘Chainsaw Man’, and more to top the streaming charts

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wonderful, ‘The Rings of Power’ finale has just left people stanning the worst person in Middle-earth
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out, and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.
wegotthiscovered.com
A groundbreaking smash hit lost to the sands of time survives total annihilation on streaming
Looking at its list of accomplishments, landmarks, and milestones, you’d have thought that Disney’s blockbuster Dinosaur would have ended up sticking in the memory for far longer than it actually did. After all, the groundbreaking technology used to create the prehistoric adventure was developed painstakingly over a number...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
TikTok sensation lands TV series on trainspotting alongside star co-hosts
Breakout TikTok star Francis Bourgeois is taking his passion for trainspotting beyond the social media platform and ratcheting it up to a whole new level and a whole new audience in a digital series for British broadcast network Channel 4. Bourgeois will be joined by a star-studded cast on his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent
House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bullet-riddled action thriller causes magnificent chaos on multiple streaming platforms
When you see a certain chrome-domed action hero’s name attached to pretty much any project, you know what you’re going to get. Having previously collaborated on a pair of wisecracking crime capers, though, director Guy Ritchie reunited with star Jason Statham on what was very firmly the latter’s turf for Wrath of Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
A big budget sequel destined to die in development hell remains a major missed opportunity
In theory, a blockbuster action-heavy epic that didn’t just earn upwards of half a billion dollars at the box office, but became the single highest-grossing entry in the history of an entire subgenre, would be a shoo-in for a sequel, especially with one of the industry’s most acclaimed directors at the helm. And yet, World War Z 2 is probably never going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ season 2 promises more crossovers but the backlash may have already begun
As expected, Star Wars fans are giddy over ‘The Eye’, Andor‘s sixth episode. Though the Aldhani rebel’s mission to steal the Imperial payroll was a success, it came at a high price. Despite only meeting these characters two weeks ago, they’ve already been embraced by fans, so seeing them fall (particularly the idealist Karis) reminded us that fighting the Empire is a deadly job.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
The actress behind Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power’ didn’t know about that ‘painful’ Sauron twist
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You asked and they delivered. The Rings of Power finale is full of revelations and answers, but the biggest rug pull of all involved the dark lord Sauron himself, who has now come out from the shadows to dominate Middle-earth.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
Comments / 0