Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
People

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

