Miranda Lambert On Having Kids With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: “Puppies Are Great Birth Control”
When Miranda Lambert got married to New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin a few years ago, they each gained more than just a spouse. Along with Miranda came her 13+ dogs, and for McLoughlin, he’s the father of a young boy named Landon. “I got the dogs, you got...
PETS・
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS・
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend
The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
NFL・
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
People
Comments / 4