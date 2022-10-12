Read full article on original website
Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Frustrating It Was To Be Michael Jordan’s Daughter In High School: “Everyone Just Stared, Whispered, And Had Side Conversations About Me.”
Jasmine Jordan recalled how hard it was for her to be recognized as Michael Jordan's daughter, especially in high school.
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch
Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole
Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
Steve Kerr described the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation as the greatest crisis of his Warriors tenure.
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away
The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
