Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
