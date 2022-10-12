‘Chainsaw Man’ opening theme has gathered millions of views in less than 24 hours and we can see why

Read full article on original website
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
Schoolgirl, 13, who made Disney create a heroine with specs now calls for the 'nerd-face' emoji to have their glasses removed
A schoolgirl whose dream came true when Disney created a heroine with glasses in a hit film has now set her sights on taking the spectacles off the ‘nerd-face’ emoji. When Lowri Moore, now 13, was nine, a letter she wrote to Disney pleading for its next princess to wear glasses went viral.
Terrifier 2 is reportedly making people shake, cry, throw up in theaters
Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters—and loving every minute of it.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent
House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
Wonderful, ‘The Rings of Power’ finale has just left people stanning the worst person in Middle-earth
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out, and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
Is Isildur dead in ‘Rings of Power?’
With only one episode left to go, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a lot of questions to answer. Some of these will inevitably remain going into season two, and even beyond, but several of the plot lines from season one demand resolution before the final credits roll. One of these questions revolves around Isildur, a character Lord of the Rings fans know well. He was introduced in his youth in Rings of Power, a boyish and earnest young man who fights an internal war between loyalty and destiny.
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Doomsday-ready cinephiles name the movies that they would put in a time capsule
When the dust is far from settled, and the dangerous hellscapes of Mad Max or The War of the Worlds become some perverted basis for whatever apocalypse descends upon the planet, we’ll surely be saying goodbye to life on Earth as we know it. Along with life on Earth, away will go the pleasure of cinema, with only remnants of an elder’s recollection of Jaws to keep its spirit alive.
In wake of the big revelation in ‘She-Hulk,’ here is everything you need to know about Sakaar
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has shocked fans in so many ways. But one of the big reveals was the return of Bruce Banner from space as he introduce his family to his son, Skaar. He also reveals where he went after the events of episode one – he had been on the junk planet Sakaar all this time and that’s why no one had been able to contact him.
