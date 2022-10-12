LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the Conservative government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. Prime Minister Liz Truss came under more pressure from her Conservative Party to abandon the tax-cutting economic package that sparked the market instability. Tory lawmaker Mel Stride, who heads the House of Commons Treasury Committee, said only a “clear change in tack” from the government would reassure the markets. The pound currency sank against the dollar again and the cost of government borrowing rose after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey confirmed that a program to buy government bonds, introduced last month to stabilize financial markets, will end Friday as scheduled. “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” Bailey said late Tuesday in Washington, where he is attending the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

