If you haven't noticed, there are a number of non-indigenous species of insects making their way into the Mitten. Between Spotted Lanternflies that are eating our crops, to an influx of Ladybugs looking for warmth before the winter, there's no shortage of six-legged pests in our lives as of late.
Changing leaves and falling temperatures aren’t the only signs that autumn is officially here. Pay attention, and in the month of October you may see new birds in your backyard — at your feeders, or foraging for insects in nearby trees and shrubs — as the continuation of fall migration has more birds on the move.
As a relatively new Iowan and homeowner, it's been an interesting dynamic trying to remember my fiance and I are the landlords. Growing up and living at my parent's house, my siblings and I just did the chores our parents needed us to do. I never had to worry about remembering to get the house ready for the winter, changing furnace filters, or cleaning gutters. We did all of those things but it wasn't something we had to actively think about.
During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
A: Same thing was happening to the ‘Devil’s ivy’ hanging over my garden tub. The amount of sunlight it was receiving hadn’t changed, and I was still watering it as needed. Remembering that I’ve had it in the same pot for about 4 years (the hanging basket it came in, as a matter of fact), I cringed to think what the roots looked like inside.
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
There are a ton of bright fall flowers that will add an instant pop of color to your yard right up until the first frost, and even beyond until spring...
For many Americans, pumpkins mean that fall is here. In anticipation, coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores start their pumpkin flavor promotions in late August, a month before autumn officially begins. And shoppers start buying fresh decorative winter produce, such as pumpkins and turban squash, in the hot, sultry days of late summer. But these fruits – yes, botanically, pumpkins and squash are fruits – don’t last forever. And they may not even make it to Halloween if you buy and carve them too early. As a plant pathologist, gardener and self-described pumpkin fanatic, I have both boldly succeeded and miserably...
Do you want to grow coreopsis in Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting coreopsis is not as easy as it seems. Coreopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
When you're grocery shopping, eating a pint of blueberries or a quart of strawberries sounds like an easy task. Yet, somehow, week after week we're constantly throwing away moldy berries. We know we're tired of wasting food, so we're sure you're sick of it too. That's why we're constantly searching...
