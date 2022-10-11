Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Netflix and Tesla stocks are not having a good year, but here comes a chance to turn it around
Two stocks that have defined Wall Street’s boom in the past decade — streaming giant Netflix Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. — will hope to turn around some poor recent trajectories as earnings season kicks into a new gear this week. After swelling prices and results...
How Does Tesla Make Money?
Here's how the EV and clean-energy company's business breaks out by sales and profitability.
msn.com
Answering Investors' Questions About Diversification, REITs, Luxury Brands, and More
In this Motley Fool Money podcast, we answer listeners' questions about topics including:. Adobe's planned $20 billion acquisition of Figma. If a cannabis REIT is a good buy. Luxury goods stocks as a hedge against inflation. Using dividend payments to pay down a mortgage. To catch full episodes of all...
msn.com
BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'
The silver lining to this year's 25% decline in the stock market is that there is less risk of a "lost decade" going forward, according to Bank of America. The bank's long-term valuation model points to annualized gains of 6% over the next decade. But the stock market isn't out...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
‘We are seeing an increasing reliance on credit’: Flat retail sales are just the beginning. Consumers are worried about rising prices and a looming recession.
The American consumer would like to know what’s next. Sales at retailers fell flat in September, the government said Friday, a sign that the economy may slow in the coming months as consumers pull back on spending in the face of 40-year high inflation and the end of pandemic-era government stimulus programs. Retail sales, a major part of consumer spending, are closely watched as a sign of the mindset and financial health of consumers. They rose 8.2% on the year.
msn.com
Stocks are finally oversold for the first time since 2016, but that doesn't mean you should buy the dip just yet, says a Wall Street CIO
This year's relentless sell-off in US equities has finally yanked the market into oversold territory for the first time since 2016, according to The Leuthold Group. The firm cited its proprietary Very Long Term Momentum algorithm, or VLT. The signal comes with the S&P 500 mired in a bear market — one driven by aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes intended to fight decades-high inflation.
Comments / 0