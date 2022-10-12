The Stockton serial killer suspect has been charged with three murders using a “ghost gun” after being caught allegedly “hunting” his next victim in the California city.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested after a surveillance team stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning as police claim he was targetting another victim.He was charged with three counts of murder on Tuesday, and the district attorney Tori Verber Salazar said she expects to add charges in two other murders in Stockton, as well as one attempted murder.Investigators believe that a serial killer is responsible for six killings between April 2021...

