Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
KOAT 7
The race for Bernalillo County sheriff
Addressing crime is a key point in this year's elections. Gov. Lujan Grisham requested help from federal law enforcement just last week. The race for Bernalillo County Sheriff is focused on preventing crime. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will have a new leader come November, and current sheriff Manny Gonzales will...
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
KOAT 7
Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma
SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
bernco.gov
BernCo Hires New MDC Chief
Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca is announcing the hiring of Jason E. Jones as the new chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). “The county will continue to support and provide a safe and secure facility for our staff and inmates with Chief Jones at the helm,” says Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “He brings a strong work ethic, a wealth of experience and the determination and drive to ensure that MDC and its great staff succeed and flourish.”
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for reelection, pointed to counties within the territory that once offered bounties for scalps of Apache men and women.
Experts discuss fentanyl crisis at Albuquerque Convention Center
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with […]
APS hopes to bring students back into the classroom by showing off new unique programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, like many across the country, are seeing a steady drop in enrollment. That leads to a drop in funding. Now the district is trying to lure those kids back by showing them the special programs APS schools have to offer. “I think the most important thing that we’d like families […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
