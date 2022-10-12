Read full article on original website
DC Nubián
2d ago
I attempted to report a tow truck cruising my neighborhood, stopping and looking at cars, knowing that this was an ongoing thing. After posting on “neighbors” app my post was “disallowed” because it didn’t meet the standard of whoever the people are controlling the app, the same people who allow postings of missing dogs and cats wandering the neighborhood. SMDH!
Reply
6
The Great Londini
2d ago
It's actually kind of Brilliant technique. So many tow trucks in DC most are not even marked properly and that all they do is snatch up cars. No cops or others person pay any attention to them other than there goes another violator.
Reply
7
Bill Talbott
2d ago
"No arrests have been made"...DC police couldn't catch the clap in Thailand much less catch criminals.
Reply(3)
9
Related
WTOP
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
fox5dc.com
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
fox5dc.com
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police. DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WJLA
Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects that targeted NW DC Papa John's
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding two people wanted in the armed robbery of a D.C. Papa John's. The robbery happened in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest Thursday night, MPD officials said. Two people pulled out handguns and demanded money from...
fox5dc.com
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old injured in double shooting near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy and an adult man are hospitalized after being shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 500 block of 48th Place. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Video...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
fox5dc.com
Pregnant Maryland firefighter gives birth hours after helping car crash victim
A pregnant Maryland firefighter gave birth just hours after she rushed to help a woman who was trapped inside a car after it flipped over during a multi-vehicle crash last week outside Baltimore. Megan Warfield, a firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department,...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
popville.com
“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”
“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
Comments / 16