DC Nubián
2d ago

I attempted to report a tow truck cruising my neighborhood, stopping and looking at cars, knowing that this was an ongoing thing. After posting on “neighbors” app my post was “disallowed” because it didn’t meet the standard of whoever the people are controlling the app, the same people who allow postings of missing dogs and cats wandering the neighborhood. SMDH!

6
The Great Londini
2d ago

It's actually kind of Brilliant technique. So many tow trucks in DC most are not even marked properly and that all they do is snatch up cars. No cops or others person pay any attention to them other than there goes another violator.

7
Bill Talbott
2d ago

"No arrests have been made"...DC police couldn't catch the clap in Thailand much less catch criminals.

9
