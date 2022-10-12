Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”. A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent,...
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. |. The evidence, including a pair of women's underwear, white shorts with possible blood...
KTRE
Nacogdoches receives grant, training to help prepare workers for digital jobs
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As tech jobs continue to grow across the country, rural cities are attempting to catch up. “Our rural communities are missing out on a lot of what is now digital jobs and the digital economy,” said T.L.L. Temple Foundation program officer, Jerry Kenney. The foundation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Restoration of 100-year-old Polk County courthouse to begin soon
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Polk County is close to beginning the restoration process for the county’s courthouse, but a lot of work has already gone into preparing for demolition. In 2021, Polk County commissioners approved the project to fully restore the 100-year-old county courthouse. County Judge Sydney Murphy says they...
KTRE
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child...
KTRE
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
KFDM-TV
Teacher indicted in Hardin County on charge of improper relationship with student
A teacher has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship with a student. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Pinckney on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Sheriff Mark Davis. Sheriff Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Pinckney surrendered at the sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: Seminar to be held to discuss carbon credits for forest landowners
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As climate concerns grow and solutions are being sought, there is a good amount of attention in forested land serving as a carbon ‘sink’. Carbon offsets, commonly known as carbon credits, are permits that allow one party (typically industry) to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KTRE
Drought causing increase in bacterial diseases in East Texas livestock
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. The diseases, like blackleg which usually infects calves, aren’t usually widespread according to Veterinarian Derek Grant. “We usually...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluebonnetnews.com
Communities in crisis: Daisetta and Hull still without water after well pump fails
The communities of Daisetta and Hull have been without potable water since last Thursday when a 65-year-old water pump failed. The water well is the single source of drinking water for roughly 700 homes, impacting an estimated 2,000 Liberty County residents. Residents who can are buying water in neighboring towns...
KTRE
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who authorities say disappeared after walking away from a work detail has been apprehended in New Mexico. James Tad Wheeler, Jr. allegedly walked away from the Angelina County Jail on the night of Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip provided a possible location for Wheeler. A short while later, law enforcement officers in New Mexico located him and he was taken into custody. Wheeler is currently awaiting extradition.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Man sentenced to 17 years for assault with deadly weapon in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County officials announced that a man has been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 17 years in prison. A jury delivered Jamie O’Neal Blackshire’s guilty verdict after two hours of deliberation. According to Cherokee County, the jury spent two and a half hours determining […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
thevindicator.com
LCSO SEEKS IDENTITY OF THEFT SUSPECTS
On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.
Woodville's Kim Cruse gets 4-chair turn during blind auditions on The Voice, picks 'Team Legend'
WOODVILLE, Texas — Kim Cruse hadn't gotten through the first 15 seconds of her blind audition singing Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on The Voice before John Legend slammed his button. Cruse, 30, who was raised in and still lives in Woodville, earned herself a "four-chair turn" from the judges...
East Texas News
‘A pivotal moment’ - Woodville native rises to national attention - Video
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The term “overnight sensation” is fraught with the fault of a fickle public’s perception. For every artist, band or performer who seems to emerge from nowhere to top the charts or reach the heights of viral YouTube stardom, there’s been years, decades even, woodshedding their artform.
Comments / 0