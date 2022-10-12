ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

KTRE

State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”. A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent,...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws

If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. |. The evidence, including a pair of women's underwear, white shorts with possible blood...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Restoration of 100-year-old Polk County courthouse to begin soon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Polk County is close to beginning the restoration process for the county’s courthouse, but a lot of work has already gone into preparing for demolition. In 2021, Polk County commissioners approved the project to fully restore the 100-year-old county courthouse. County Judge Sydney Murphy says they...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Drought causing increase in bacterial diseases in East Texas livestock

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. The diseases, like blackleg which usually infects calves, aren’t usually widespread according to Veterinarian Derek Grant. “We usually...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS

A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Communities in crisis: Daisetta and Hull still without water after well pump fails

The communities of Daisetta and Hull have been without potable water since last Thursday when a 65-year-old water pump failed. The water well is the single source of drinking water for roughly 700 homes, impacting an estimated 2,000 Liberty County residents. Residents who can are buying water in neighboring towns...
HULL, TX
KTRE

Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who authorities say disappeared after walking away from a work detail has been apprehended in New Mexico. James Tad Wheeler, Jr. allegedly walked away from the Angelina County Jail on the night of Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip provided a possible location for Wheeler. A short while later, law enforcement officers in New Mexico located him and he was taken into custody. Wheeler is currently awaiting extradition.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
thevindicator.com

LCSO SEEKS IDENTITY OF THEFT SUSPECTS

On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX
East Texas News

‘A pivotal moment’ - Woodville native rises to national attention - Video

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The term “overnight sensation” is fraught with the fault of a fickle public’s perception. For every artist, band or performer who seems to emerge from nowhere to top the charts or reach the heights of viral YouTube stardom, there’s been years, decades even, woodshedding their artform.
WOODVILLE, TX

