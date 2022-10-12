Read full article on original website
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs will bring top-tier service dog facility for veterans to Reno
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
KOLO TV Reno
Altrusa International of Reno-Sparks hosts annual sock drive for veterans in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Right after high school, Kimberly Pickens joined the Air Force. “I went in at a time when it was a difficult time, 2001 to 2004,” she said. “So, it was a challenging time but it was a really great experience, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
KOLO TV Reno
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora co-owners share how to transition your wardrobe from season to season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham first came on Morning Break last month to share the story of their new online boutique, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. Their energy was so vibrant and their mission behind the clothes so important that KOLO 8 is excited to make them monthly contributors to Morning Break. The show’s new fashion segment is called “Trends + Threads.” One Wednesday a month, the best friends turned business partners will be bringing you modern women fashion tips, tricks and techniques to spice up your wardrobe with the clothes that are fashionable, economical and flattering for your age and body type.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots hosts Halloween fundraising event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Urban Roots is hosting their Haunted Hoops event. This is their second year hosting the event. It features haunted hoop houses for all ages, crafts, along with food and beverages. Tickets to the event are $10 per individual...
KOLO TV Reno
Local firefighters and law enforcement to play charity hockey game
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local firefighters are taking on law enforcement it a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game. Its the first year for the event and proceeds will go to Nevada Peer Support Network. They provide resources and help to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, health workers, and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez moved to Reno from Mexico when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s been in the hospitality and food industry for 30 years, expanding Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen to four locations throughout Reno/Sparks. Not only is a successful...
KOLO TV Reno
Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
2news.com
One Under Arrest, One in Hospital after Stabbing in Sparks
A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed in Sparks Thursday night. Spark Police responded to the 400 block of Michele Way at 5:45 p.m., for the report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found two men in a fight, one with a knife and one with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Walker Sauls
If you have been to the Riverside Farmer's Market in Reno - there's a good chance you have seen our Someone 2 Know. As the founder and head cultivator of “Biggest Little Mushrooms”, Walker Sauls is there every week selling his latest crop. His mission is to cultivate...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
In honor of Bat Week, NDOW is busting some myths about bats in our area. Farmily harvest festival.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement. Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists
Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists
