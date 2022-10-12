RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham first came on Morning Break last month to share the story of their new online boutique, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. Their energy was so vibrant and their mission behind the clothes so important that KOLO 8 is excited to make them monthly contributors to Morning Break. The show’s new fashion segment is called “Trends + Threads.” One Wednesday a month, the best friends turned business partners will be bringing you modern women fashion tips, tricks and techniques to spice up your wardrobe with the clothes that are fashionable, economical and flattering for your age and body type.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO