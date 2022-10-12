ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs will bring top-tier service dog facility for veterans to Reno

There's some good news for a man who lost his parrot in downtown Reno, but it doesn't involving hi finding his bird.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
RENO, NV
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
KOLO TV Reno

Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora co-owners share how to transition your wardrobe from season to season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham first came on Morning Break last month to share the story of their new online boutique, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. Their energy was so vibrant and their mission behind the clothes so important that KOLO 8 is excited to make them monthly contributors to Morning Break. The show’s new fashion segment is called “Trends + Threads.” One Wednesday a month, the best friends turned business partners will be bringing you modern women fashion tips, tricks and techniques to spice up your wardrobe with the clothes that are fashionable, economical and flattering for your age and body type.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots hosts Halloween fundraising event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Urban Roots is hosting their Haunted Hoops event. This is their second year hosting the event. It features haunted hoop houses for all ages, crafts, along with food and beverages. Tickets to the event are $10 per individual...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local firefighters and law enforcement to play charity hockey game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local firefighters are taking on law enforcement it a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game. Its the first year for the event and proceeds will go to Nevada Peer Support Network. They provide resources and help to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, health workers, and more.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno

NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
RENO, NV
Daily Mail

Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out

Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
RENO, NV
2news.com

One Under Arrest, One in Hospital after Stabbing in Sparks

A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed in Sparks Thursday night. Spark Police responded to the 400 block of Michele Way at 5:45 p.m., for the report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found two men in a fight, one with a knife and one with...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Walker Sauls

If you have been to the Riverside Farmer's Market in Reno - there's a good chance you have seen our Someone 2 Know. As the founder and head cultivator of “Biggest Little Mushrooms”, Walker Sauls is there every week selling his latest crop. His mission is to cultivate...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room

In honor of Bat Week, NDOW is busting some myths about bats in our area. Farmily harvest festival.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement. Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists

Treasure Island Interview.
RENO, NV

