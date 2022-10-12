ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

WIS-TV

Forest Acres officials announce plans for new park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Acres officials have announced plans for a new park featuring a splash pad, performance venue and a police memorial. Officials say they are hoping to break ground on the park in late 2022 and open it to the public in fall 2023. The two properties...
FOREST ACRES, SC
wcn247.com

Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina

LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
REAL ESTATE
Columbia Star

Lake Murray agent receives Aqua Award

Lake Murray and Lake Carolina real estate agent Gail Barnett (l) was honored with the Aqua Award for her achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 9th Annual National Agent Summit, held October 4–6. Barnett is pictured with CEO of Lake Homes Realty Glenn Phillips.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina lays out plan for electric vehicle charging along highways

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order, Thursday, formalizing the state's plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure along the state's highways. This comes after the Biden-Harris Administration approved the state's EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle...
POLITICS
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
News19 WLTX

'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Greg Lake
abccolumbia.com

SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Green Space#Playground Equipment#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Forest Lake Fabrics#Forest Aces
News19 WLTX

Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
ELECTIONS
News19 WLTX

A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
POLITICS
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR: Report sightings of long-tailed weasels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in monitoring a furbearer species. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants residents to report sightings of long-tailed weasels. Long-tailed weasels, often confused with minks, are long, slender animals about two to three inches tall and up to nine inches long. […]
ANIMALS
News19 WLTX

It's all fun and games at the South Carolina State Fair

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's all fun and games and the South Carolina State Fair. “It brings back childhood memories," said fairgoer Janet Vellenga. She says she's been going to the fair with her sister Calamity since they were little kids. Growing up, they considered the food to be the highlight of their experience. Now, they say food is their favorite part, along with the games.
LIFESTYLE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

