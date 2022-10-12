Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel Maven
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Forest Acres officials announce plans for new park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Acres officials have announced plans for a new park featuring a splash pad, performance venue and a police memorial. Officials say they are hoping to break ground on the park in late 2022 and open it to the public in fall 2023. The two properties...
wcn247.com
Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina
LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
Columbia Star
Lake Murray agent receives Aqua Award
Lake Murray and Lake Carolina real estate agent Gail Barnett (l) was honored with the Aqua Award for her achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 9th Annual National Agent Summit, held October 4–6. Barnett is pictured with CEO of Lake Homes Realty Glenn Phillips.
South Carolina lays out plan for electric vehicle charging along highways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order, Thursday, formalizing the state's plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure along the state's highways. This comes after the Biden-Harris Administration approved the state's EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle...
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
New South Carolina small business credit initiative aims to help minority owned businesses
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Minority-owned businesses across the state are about to get a new bit of help . New loans are now available thanks to a small business credit initiative that started a few weeks ago. This initiative is helping ensure success for as many small businesses as...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
SCDNR: Report sightings of long-tailed weasels
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in monitoring a furbearer species. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants residents to report sightings of long-tailed weasels. Long-tailed weasels, often confused with minks, are long, slender animals about two to three inches tall and up to nine inches long. […]
It's all fun and games at the South Carolina State Fair
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's all fun and games and the South Carolina State Fair. “It brings back childhood memories," said fairgoer Janet Vellenga. She says she's been going to the fair with her sister Calamity since they were little kids. Growing up, they considered the food to be the highlight of their experience. Now, they say food is their favorite part, along with the games.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this month
If you've been craving a juicy, mouthwatering chicken sandwich meal with crispy waffle fries and a shake, then you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
