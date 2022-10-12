Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back!. Friday marks the start of the kick-off weekend. Hundreds of people geared up to showoff their cooking skills to compete in the steak cook-off. Including one group from Las Vegas. Chef Leandro and his crew, one of them being...
KBTX.com
Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week. Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12. Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters encourages profit shares for 30th Anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 30 years, Aggieland Outfitters has been finding ways to positively impact our community, and this year is no different. Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says this year, the company will begin running profit shares. Bodin says the company tried some profit shares last year with student organizations at Texas A&M and local nonprofit organizations. This year, Aggieland Outfitters is opening profit shares up to anyone in the community who wants to participate.
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
KBTX.com
Make a difference during Brazos Valley Gives
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A community-wide giving event is back for another year of local philanthropy. Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that aims to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses with an easy platform to support the mission and good works of local nonprofit organizations.
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
KBTX.com
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
KBTX.com
Arts Council of the Brazos Valley strives to make art accessible to all residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has a mission to make art accessible to all residents and visitors. They offer everything from student to business opportunities, even open studio time. Programs & Grants Coordinator Kenya Bracamontes says the council has some amazing opportunities for creatives, including some memberships for students and artists.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com
College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department announced they were awarded nearly $2 million to hire seven new firefighters and paramedics. The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant is administered through FEMA. College Station Fire said the grant will cover all of the...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
KBTX.com
It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
KBTX.com
Sweet wine lovers unite for National Wine Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to celebrate National Wine Month, but you’re not a fan of the classic red or white, you can try a sweet wine like a Riesling or a Moscato. Lori Gibson, owner of The Tipsy Trinket in Downtown Bryan joined The Three to discuss how they pair food for their sweet wine flight.
