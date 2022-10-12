Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1988 Chevrolet S-10
When General Motors wanted a small pickup truck to sell in North America — smaller than even the Chevrolet El Camino/GMC Sprint cartruck — the Isuzu Faster was brought over from Japan and given Chevrolet LUV badges, starting in the 1972 model year. At the same time, Ford turned to Mazda to provide the new Courier mini-pickup, Chrysler got into the little-truck game by selling rebadged Mitsubishi Tritons with Dodge and Plymouth badging, and of course Datsun and Toyota were right there with their pickups. Eventually, GM developed its own all-American compact truck: the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC S-15. Here's one of those first-generation S-10s, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard recently.
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
Autoblog
Ford Transit Trail van offers up clues in a coy video tweet
Here’s a snap video teaser from Ford for the Halloween in all of us: an 18-second brief on the upcoming U.S.-bound Transit Trail Van, complete with a spooky musical soundtrack and showing off a shadowy shape — yes, it’s certainly a van — with hints of orange, red and yellow lights, but not much else to go on.
Autoblog
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Ford Taurus GL Sedan
In 1985, Ford's midsize sedan offering was the angular, rear-wheel-drive LTD, a car that looked and drove like the 1970s design it was (do not confuse the Fox-platform LTD with the unrelated and much bigger Panther-platform LTD Crown Victoria of this era). Though Ford did have modern, efficient small cars to sell Americans that year the Tempo and the Escort — the lack of a strong competitor in the all-important battle with cars such as the Chevrolet Celebrity (and its many A-Body siblings), Plymouth Reliant (and its many K-Car siblings), plus such increasingly threatening imports as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord had become a real problem in Dearborn. The 1986 model year would change all that, however, because that's when the brand-new Taurus hit the scene and became an instant sales hit. Here's one of those first-year Tauruses, now leaving the road after 36 years of service.
Autoblog
Nissan to offer super-low-mileage lease options for select models
Since the pandemic led to a massive lockdown and shifted millions to remote work, many have greatly cut the number of miles they drive. The reduction in miles means that people may steer clear of traditional automotive financial products like leases since they’re not getting anywhere near their money’s worth out of the car. Nissan has a solution to this problem with a new “SignatureFLEX” mileage-based lease program that allows customers to change their annual mileage allowance over time.
Autoblog
Apollo shows off rolling electric supercar prototype
Apollo is known for building wild supercars with powerful engines and massive acceleration numbers, but the company is making a shift. Apollo just showed off a rolling engineering prototype of a new electric performance car that it says will offer performance and luxury. The G2J Engineering Prototype has been in...
Autoblog
Auto shows are changing, but changing into what?
After covering the Detroit Auto Show last month, I was left with two lingering impressions: Auto shows have a future as public events, but as media opportunities they will likely be limited going forward. Auto shows have always been great opportunities for car buyers and enthusiasts to see and touch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoblog
Next-gen BMW 8 Series could be pared to an electric Gran Coupe
BMW Blog spoke to "sources with a good track record" about what's in store for the 8 Series. The rumors sound like BMW is continuing down the road suggested earlier this year of killing the 8 Series coupe and convertible, keeping just the Gran Coupe for the next generation due in 2026 or thereabouts. The new twist in the scuttlebutt is that this next-gen 8 GC would be battery-electric only. BMW Blog didn't mention a tidbit from a report in January that the 8 Series lineup would branch off into a 7 Series model and merge with the 4 Series to launch a new 6 Series lineup, but combining these two nuggets sounds plausible. The 7 range has been remade with ICE and electric versions. A electric 8 Series Gran Coupe would become a 7 Series Gran Coupe, while the ICE 8 Series coupe and convertible would be parlayed into a new 6 Series.
Autoblog
BMW Motorrad reveals its second, only slightly less intense M motorcycle
BMW just updated its first M bike, the M 1000 RR, but it’s a hardcore motorcycle that may be too focused for many. Alongside the updated RR, BMW addressed that issue with a new M 1000 R model, a slightly less intense bike that still delivers solid power and performance. The $22,040 motorcycle is due in January 2023.
Autoblog
2023 BMW M2 revealed, BMW i4 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 driven | Autoblog Podcast #751
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. In this week's news, we discuss the Jaguar F-Type commemorative 75 model, the reveal of the 2023 BMW M2, as well as the Rivian recall and its repercussions. We talk about the cars we've been driving, including the Ford Mustang Ice White Edition, BMW i4, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and Lexus RX 500h F-Sport.
Autoblog
2023 BMW M 1000 RR is a race bike for the street
Many people become infatuated with fast cars and the speed they bring, but the real maniacs know that motorcycles provide the most insane acceleration and performance. BMW has a long history with two-wheelers, and its latest is a real race bike for the streets. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR features a 999 cc four-cylinder race-bred engine and enough carbon fiber to rebuild a Formula 1 car.
Autoblog
Renault's 'Alpenglow' is powered by hydrogen — and looks out of this world
In German, Alpenglow translates to Alpenglühen, which translates to an optical illusion that’s defined by a rosy, reddish light that appears around the mountains on the horizon during sunrise or sunset. An Alpine vision, certainly. It’s also the name of a conceptual sports car from Renault’s Alpine division that makes the Batmobile look like a Chevy Nova.
Autoblog
2024 Chevy Trax: Bigger than Trailblazer, but cheaper
Even with the popularity of crossovers and SUVs, we weren't expecting the Chevy Trax to come back after the current generation ran its course. After all, Chevy introduced the far better, and still small, Trailblazer. But here we are, looking at the 2024 Chevy Trax. It's a bit unusual, as it's significantly larger, even more so than the Trailblazer in some measures, but it will remain cheaper than Trailblazer. And all around, it sounds like a very value-packed product.
Autoblog
Sony Honda Mobility will sell 'premium' EVs in 2025
We already knew that Sony Honda Mobility will begin selling EVs in 2025 for delivery in 2026. The joint venture between the two Japanese giants was officially announced earlier in 2022, and while there are still big gaps in our knowledge of the vehicle, the companies announced that it will be a premium and "high value-added" product that's not intended for huge sales volume. Whether that means a very high price — it's not clear how much range or what kind of batteries the EV will use, either — remains to be seen. For what it's worth, Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Honda Mobility, told Nikkei Asia that it will sell the vehicle for "a reasonable amount."
Autoblog
China's BYD wins five-star European safety rating for electric SUV
LONDON — BYD on Wednesday received a coveted five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for its electric ATTO 3 crossover SUV, the latest Chinese carmaker to receive top marks as it seeks to gain a foothold in Europe's competitive car market. Two other Chinese-made cars — the eCitroën C5 X,...
Autoblog
Sony Honda EV venture's plan for online sales has dealers squirming
TOKYO/DETROIT — A new joint venture formed by Japan's Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor plans to introduce a premium electric vehicle later this decade, and the automaker's U.S. dealers are anxious to be part of the sales process. Sony Honda Mobility said on Thursday it was aiming to...
Autoblog
Best car batteries of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Buying new car batteries is about as exciting as watching paint dry, but choosing the right (or wrong) product can significantly affect how your car starts and drives. It’s essential to buy a battery designed for your climate, type of vehicle, and power accessories to make sure you can start your car whenever needed.
Autoblog
Mazda debuts new mild-hybrid I6 expected for U.S.
Mazda is taking a different approach to electrification than much of the industry. Rather than go full steam ahead with new EV models, the brand released one “light” EV in the MX-30 and is working on plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains while developing three new EVs by 2025. Mazda Australia just debuted a new vehicle that previews the powertrains we’ll get here in the States.
Autoblog
GMC Hummer EV's taillights cost thousands to replace
The GMC Hummer EV pickup hasn’t stopped raising eyebrows since GM pulled back the curtain on the behemoth in Spring 2021. It’s huge, not all that efficient, and unbelievably expensive, but now we’re learning how much replacement parts cost for the new EV. The Drive dug up...
Comments / 1