Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
'Best Striker In The World' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Challenge Against Erling Haaland
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke about the challenges striker Erling Haaland will present his side when Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday.
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Scotland...
Mohamed Salah hat-trick puts gloss on Liverpool’s 7-1 demolition of Rangers
Liverpool overwhelmed Rangers in the second half with Mohamed Salah scoring the fastest ever Champions League hat-trick
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
hypebeast.com
Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor
Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
Liverpool edged closer to Uefa Champions League qualification this evening after a 7-1 thrashing over Rangers, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the result
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Champions League: 5 storylines to emerge from the group stage
The group stage of the Champions League is close to reaching its climax. Here are the major storylines to emerge after four matchdays. Only two matchdays are left to be played in the group stage of the Champions League and several storylines have emerged over the course of the past six weeks.
hypebeast.com
Facebook Gaming Asks Childish Major to Choose Five Things He Can’t Live Without
As gaming culture has evolved, it has grown to be even more multifaceted and gamers are no longer identified simply by the games they play. Our new series, Choose 5, was created in partnership with Facebook Gaming to showcase how the platform’s creators defy any label, as they intersect their love of gaming with other passion points to push streaming forward.
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
Barça Risked It All, Only to End Up on Brink of Early UCL Elimination
So much for the instant revolution. Barcelona is quite obviously playing far better football this season than it was last, but after taking such a financial gamble in the summer—after mortgaging the future of the club—it expects far better than a second successive Champions League exit in the group ...
BBC
History - the past and the future
History repeats itself. It's a cliche. And if it's true, then Liverpool are nailed on to get something at Anfield when they face City on Sunday. The blues did win there in 2021 but it was behind closed doors. They're last win with fans in the stadium on Merseyside was 2003. Yes, almost 20 years ago!
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Comments / 1