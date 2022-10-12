ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'﻿There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard

F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿angers v Liverpool: Team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. S﻿cotland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
hypebeast.com

Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor

Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Champions League: 5 storylines to emerge from the group stage

The group stage of the Champions League is close to reaching its climax. Here are the major storylines to emerge after four matchdays. Only two matchdays are left to be played in the group stage of the Champions League and several storylines have emerged over the course of the past six weeks.
UEFA
hypebeast.com

Facebook Gaming Asks Childish Major to Choose Five Things He Can’t Live Without

As gaming culture has evolved, it has grown to be even more multifaceted and gamers are no longer identified simply by the games they play. Our new series, Choose 5, was created in partnership with Facebook Gaming to showcase how the platform’s creators defy any label, as they intersect their love of gaming with other passion points to push streaming forward.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

H﻿istory - the past and the future

H﻿istory repeats itself. It's a cliche. And if it's true, then Liverpool are nailed on to get something at Anfield when they face City on Sunday. The blues did win there in 2021 but it was behind closed doors. They're last win with fans in the stadium on Merseyside was 2003. Yes, almost 20 years ago!
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS

