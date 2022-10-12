Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Corteiz Is Showing That Leather Works in Yellow
If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.
hypebeast.com
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Launches AW22 "LANTERN" Capsule
Debuted in January of this year, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE‘s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, dubbed “A Work of Arc,” adapts the concept of a tent, as a structure composed of both fabric and frame, and transforms its elements into clothes. Exploring new three-dimensional forms, the collection is divided into several subsections dedicated to individual components: among them, “LANTERN,” a print series exuding the warmth of a tent’s glowing light, launches today.
hypebeast.com
It's Checkmate for Percival’s “The Chess Club” Collection This Fall
Contemporary British brand Percival is keeping busy. Recently, the London-based imprint has collaborated with Levenham for an outerwear collection and has also worked with CAMPARI for a capsule that was submerged in autumnal design cues. Now, the English brand has presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s inspired by the game of chess.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
JSP Links With Padmore & Barnes for Vibrant Split-Colored P404s
JSP last teamed up with Padmore & Barnes through the JSPoets initiative — a collaboration between JSP and Poets — in September 2021 and now they’re running it back solo dolo by working directly with Padmore & Barnes on two vibrant, split-colored P404s. Dubbed “Campari” and “Pistachio,” each new colorway is inspired by the bright and bold tones on the cover of Ghostface Killah’s classic 1996 album Ironman, one of JSP founder Jimmy Gorecki’s favorite hip-hop albums.
hypebeast.com
Steven Harrington Releases 'Stay Mello' Screenprint
The ‘time-editioned’ print is available to purchase now for only 72 hours. Steven Harrington just dropped an exclusive screenprint that will only be available for the next 72 hours. Dubbed Stay Mello, the print is based off a much larger painting the Los Angeles-based artist recently created, which...
hypebeast.com
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf and Dockers Team Up for a Second Time
For its latest collaborative endeavor, Malbon Golf has linked up with Dockers once again on a 24 item collection that takes cues from American prep and workwear. The range includes both traditional golf staples like pique polos and crewneck sweaters, as well as less familiar silhouettes like overalls and chore coats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
hypebeast.com
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Its Air Force 1 With Embossed Hoops
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic silhouettes and reworking them with a melange of materials and constructions to create fresh iterations of its mainline designs. One example of a shoe that is being continuously updated is the Air Force 1 and many would argue this is the reason the silhouette has remained at the forefront of Nike’s popularity. Recently, the Air Force 1 has been presented with Flyknit fabrications in a design that.
hypebeast.com
Gypsy Sport Celebrates Chicano Culture for Spring/Summer 2023
Rio Uribe is a name that rings synonymous with elevated streetwear and youth culture. His celebrated Gypsy Sport label rose to fame alongside the likes of Telfar, Hood By Air and Luar, and has been worn by Hollywood celebrities, academians and cool kid purveyors alike. For Spring/Summer 2023, Uribe made a vibrant runway return during the recently relaunched Los Angeles Fashion Week and celebrated Chicano culture for Gypsy Sport’s latest presentation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Montell Fish Announces New EP Leading Up to ‘CHARLOTTE’ Album Release
Montell Fish is following up the recent release of his album JAMIE with a new EP. The Brooklyn-based singer will be putting out the 7-track project, entitled Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost, at the tail end of this month. The EP will hear Fish build on his...
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
Hope College graduate pens novel set during Great Michigan Fire in Holland
HOLLAND — A new historical fiction book penned by a Hope College graduate will transport readers to 1871, when a devastating fire decimated much of Holland. More:150 years ago, 'a sea of fire' devastated Holland “Blazes and Brimstone” by Linda Gruenberg follows the story of three siblings working to rescue horses while Holland burns...
Looking to celebrate Sweetest Day? Here are gift ideas and ways to celebrate to make it the sweetest yet
It's Sweetest Day 2022. Here is what you need to know about the holiday and ways to celebrate it, including gift ideas.
hypebeast.com
Adidas Campus 80s "How to Kill a Werewolf" Arrives For Halloween
Following the release of the popular Campus 80 “Towelie” in collaboration with South Park, adidas now delivers a Halloween-ready iteration of the retro silhouette. The upcoming pairs are found in greyscale tones featuring hairy suede uppers, tonal overlays, and spooky season-specific details. Upon closer inspection, .999 silver bullet...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YZY KNIT RNR "Fade Indigo"
Just because has placed its partnership with Ye on the adidas YEEZY line “Under Review” doesn’t mean that the brand is going to slow down its production. It is a tumultuous time for the duo as Ye continues to propagate controversy in front of the masses, however, at the end of the day there’s still YEEZYs to be sold for the Three Stripes. Joining several releases that took place this week, the adidas YZY KNIT RNR “Fade Indigo” is seeing its launch.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 "Performance Art"
For New Balance, its collaborative relationships play a key role in its style-forward offerings. One such partnership that has proven mutually beneficial is with Chicago native Joe Freshgoods, who helped the brand launch its new 9060 model earlier this year. Beyond this, the duo has recently provided plenty of other fresh looks that have made noise in the sneaker game. Now, the two have prepared a capsule of 993 colorways that have been named the “Performance Art” pack. Three pastel colorways in “Arctic Blue,” “Powder Pink” and “Sage” are included with its initial launch taking place via raffle for those who donated school supplies in Chicago.
Comments / 0