Champions Day 2022: horse racing updates from Ascot – live
Join our team for updates from Saturday’s card, with Baaeed’s farewell race due in the Champion Stakes at 4pm
Soccer-England's Walker confident of recovering in time for World Cup
(Reuters) - Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said he is confident he will fully recover from a groin surgery in time to be available for selection in the England squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
BBC
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Keane Lewis-Potter is available for Brentford after recovering from a foot ligament strain. Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard remain out with respective hamstring and Achilles problems. Brighton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's match. Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee, while Enock Mwepu announced his retirement...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
