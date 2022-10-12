ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IA

kmaland.com

Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kmaland.com

Griswold tested, gritty heading into the postseason

(Griswold) -- A rigorous Corner Conference slate has prepared Griswold volleyball for Class 1A postseason action. The Tigers maneuvered through the regular season with a 17-14 record and finished with a 3-3 record in the Corner Conference. "We made steady improvements throughout the season," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We were...
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

East Mills seeks guaranteed playoff berth, third-straight win against Stanton-Essex

(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday. While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

F-M grad Smith to lead Sidney girls basketball program

(Sidney) -- Sidney has hired Ashley Smith as its new head girls basketball coach. Smith had served as an assistant for the last three years under the previous head coach, Paige Landwehr. Landwehr resigned from the role after last season. Smith graduated from Fremont-Mills in 2014 and played basketball at...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Dominant defense, efficient rushing attack leads Lenox to district title, unbeaten regular season

(Lenox) -- Lenox football picked an ideal time to post their most impressive performance of the 2022 season and perhaps make a statement to the rest of the 8-Player field. The KMA State No. 5 Tigers (8-0, 6-0) shined in all facets of the game, particularly with a productive offense and dominant defense to notch a 28-2 win over No. 9 Fremont-Mills, securing Lenox the Class 8-Player District 9 championship.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball

(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa

Pronunciation: Pronounced "While" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday,...
ATLANTIC, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

James E. Jochim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri

Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

SCIA hosts upcoming housing meetings

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials seek interested homebuyers and builders for potential housing projects. Members of SCIA's Housing Committee host two special events later this month aimed at spurring housing development. Shenandoah's Bank Iowa location at 701 West Sheridan Avenue is the site of a meeting for potential contractors October 20 at 6 p.m. John McBride is Bank Iowa's regional president and SCIA board president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, McBride says companies interested in constructing new homes are welcome to attend.
SHENANDOAH, IA

