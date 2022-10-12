ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

DMV, other Nevada government websites down due to fiber connection failure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All websites for Nevada state government agencies remained down Friday after suffering a fiber connection failure in the northern part of the state Thursday. The Nevada Department of Administration said it was working with vendors and providers on restoring access. The outage was blamed on...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Adam Laxalt's relatives endorse Catherine Cortez Masto in heated Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

CCSD teacher vacancies and the schools most impacted

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're two months into the school year and the Clark County School District still needs to hire 1,000 teachers and staff. "It's going to be like an educator ghost town, there won't be many left," said Vicki Kreidel, of the teachers in the district if there's not more retention.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
news3lv.com

36th annual Black & White Party

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 36th annual Black and White Party benefitting aid for AIDS of Nevada, also known as AFAN, makes its highly anticipated return next weekend. Joining me now with more are Andrew Ryan and Andy Hooper.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Law enforcement creates partnerships in Faith & Blue initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bus headed out just after 9:00 am. A mixture of Metro Police officers and members of The Crossing Church on West Windmill on board. Up front, Sgt. Robert Hubbard took the microphone. “Every area in every city can have its unique problems,” he says....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer ahead of planned vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Valley Mustangs Club's charity car show is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Valley Mustangs Club is holding a charity car show for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelby American. You can join the car club for food, raffles, and awards. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free mammograms, health screenings during upcoming health fair event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're in need of a mammogram, now's your chance. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, mammograms and other health screenings will be provided regardless of insurance coverage or economic status. It's part of the Anthem 'Mammo-Rama Extravaganza' and Family Health Fair. MORE ON...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

