Constantly Changing 5G Networks Need Always-On Assurance Featured
Communication service providers have big ideas about the future of the industry. With 5G networks, they can support amazing new use cases and revenue models: ultra-low latency industrial networks, autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality experiences, and more. At least, in theory. In practice, CSPs deploying 5G infrastructures are finding that, while the science fiction use cases are certainly possible, they first need to nail down the basics. Things like:
Boingo to Adopt Commercial Use of Open-Source Software for Wi-Fi 6E
Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a global community of companies and organizations driving wireless infrastructure solutions, announced a new milestone for its OpenWiFi products. For select projects, Boingo Wireless is working with TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem partners Actiontec for Wi-Fi 6E access points combined with the NetExperience management and controller platform for cloud and controller software. The TIP OpenWiFi-based solution enables Boingo Wireless to seamlessly mix and match additional access points and controllers from any TIP OpenWiFi compliant manufacturer, enabling it to easily expand existing wireless network builds.
Virgin Media O2-led Project Trials New SEPP Roaming Interface for Secure 5G RAN Connections
The 5G DRIVE (Diversified oRAN Integration & Vendor Evaluation) project led by Virgin Media O2 and part-funded by the DCMS has completed its first trials, which saw the consortium successfully trial a new secure network connection capability for integrating private and public networks to form a network of networks. The...
Cradlepoint, Bosch & T-Mobile to Deliver Advanced IoT Solutions using 5G
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has announced a collaboration with T-Mobile and the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to enable advanced IoT connectivity solutions, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and AR/VR, using 5G Wireless WAN technology. The solution, developed by Bosch and...
Verizon Channels Commercial Traffic into New Cloud-native, Containerized 5G Core
After initial testing and friendly user trials of Verizon’s 5G core, the company recently began moving customer traffic onto the new cloud-native, containerized design core, which will offer unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability. The Service-based architecture of the core consists of software applications, compute resources,...
Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
ZTE, AIS to Jointly Fuel Up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand
ZTE together with AIS has jointly fueled up 5G Advanced to boost the digital transformation through A-Z Center in Thailand. Thailand is one of the first-batch countries in the Asia-Pacific region to launch 5G commercially. As the largest mobile operator in Thailand, AIS took the lead in launching 5G services in 2020. ZTE has been a strategic partner of AIS and has been assisting AIS in building a 5G ubiquitous access network with low, medium and high frequency multi-band integrated, leading coverage, capacity and user experiences. The network is widely recognized as a key infrastructure to carry out the development of digital Thailand. The two parties, with their commitment to boosting the development of digital economy through A-Z Center, have been diving deep into the technical requirements of various industries, exploring technology innovations, promoting the commercialization of new products and solutions, and facilitating the incubation and expansion of multiple industry applications.
MediaTek’s New Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset Brings Performance Boost to 5G Smartphones
MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1080, the newest chipset in the company’s popular Dimensity portfolio for 5G smartphones. The new 5G chipset offers a nice performance bump and significantly upgraded camera features compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920. The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm...
Inseego and CyberReef Team Up to Deliver 5G Security for Enterprise WAN
Inseego, a leading 5G edge cloud solution provider today announced a partnership with CyberReef, the company behind the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions. The partnership will see a new offering that enables the deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.
Alphawave IP Buys Optical DSP Chip Developer Banias Labs
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure announced the acquisition of Banias Labs, an Israel-based optical Digital Signal Processing (DSP) chip developer for data centers for approximately US$240 million. The acquisition strengthens Alphawave's roadmap of optical DSP silicon products for data centers, a core high growth market for Alphawave.
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
Dell's 'Project Frontier' to Securely Scale Edge Applications & Infrastructure
Dell Technologies introduces Project Frontier, which will deliver an edge operations software platform, integrated with Dell's edge portfolio, for customers to more securely manage and orchestrate edge applications and infrastructure for deployments at global scale. The complexities of edge operations—in locations from manufacturing floors and retail stores to remote wind...
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
Connectivity Marketplace Platform Connectbase Raises $21 million
Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge. Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors...
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
SKT, e& to Jointly Promote Metaverse Business in the Middle East
SK Telecom announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), a global technology and investment conglomerate, to jointly promote the metaverse business in the Middle East. Under the MoU, SKT and e& agreed to jointly promote the metaverse business in countries where...
Vivaldi on Android Intros Auto-closing of Inactive Tabs for Better Performance
Vivaldi, the free cross-platform web browser, has unveiled a new update for Android,. Build your own browser from the get-go with Vivaldi 5.5 on Android and discover a new way to automatically close inactive tabs, enhancing performance and your experience. Available on Android, Chromebooks, tablets, and in cars. Some of us tend to open a lot of tabs and forget to close them. For those of you in this position, we have added a setting that will automatically close inactive tabs. No more need to cycle through your different tabs and close them one by one. You’ll find this new “Automatically Close Tabs (Never, One week, One month, Three months)” option in Settings – Tabs.
