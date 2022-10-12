ST. LOUIS – Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series title, has died at the age of 69. Sutter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a six-time All-Star and the 1979 National League Cy Young Award winner. Sutter picked up 127 saves in four seasons with the Cardinals from 1981-1984.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO