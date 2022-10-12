ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Central Illinois Proud

Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0

HOUSTON (AP)With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — This was a game the Atlanta Braves absolutely had to win. They had the right guy on the mound. Kyle Wright, baseball’s only 20-game winner, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as the Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not many tabbed the San Diego Padres to beat the Mets in New York in the wild-card round. Even fewer picked them against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have dominated the Padres in recent years and were baseball’s best team during the regular season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York City, NY
California State
New York City, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Braves rookie Strider tagged in return, Phils win, lead NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer. This wasn’t it. After mowing down the Phillies early in Game 3 of the NL Division...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

St. Louis Cardinals mourn loss of Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS – Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series title, has died at the age of 69. Sutter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a six-time All-Star and the 1979 National League Cy Young Award winner. Sutter picked up 127 saves in four seasons with the Cardinals from 1981-1984.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP)Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

