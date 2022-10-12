Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp
Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
OwnPGH program to offer low-income, first-time homebuyers up to $90K in help
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday set guidelines for the OwnPGH program, which in partnership with the city’s Housing Authority will provide financial assistance to low-income, first-time homebuyers. The program will provide up to $90,000 to eligible homebuyers who make 80% of the area median income or less.
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
About 8,000 items abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport to be auctioned off
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An action sports helmet, a 30-pound dumbbell and a mandolin are just some of the items that were abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport. The annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction is coming up, and we got an exclusive look at some of the 8,000 items that will be up for bid.
Free pumpkin giveaway planned in Vandergrift
Vandergrift’s youngest residents can get their hands on a free pumpkin during the fourth annual Vandergrift Great Pumpkin Patch. The free community event, sponsored by the Vandergrift Parent Project, is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Franklin Park in Vandergrift. “Our goal since starting the VPP...
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
Short hikes offer the best views in peak Western Pennsylvania fall foliage season
The brightly colored leaves and earthy scent of autumn might best be taken in with your feet tucked inside a sturdy pair of shoes. Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands have plenty of spots for hiking amid tall deciduous trees with sun-dappled gold, orange and red leaves. But it can...
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Is there an Adderall shortage?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Adderall, a commonly-prescribed drug to treat ADHD, is being felt locally. According to an article published in the American Journal of Managed Care last week, the problem started when Teva, the main supplier of Adderall in the United States, went through a labor shortage over the summer.Patients have been navigating the Adderall shortage since around August. One person told KDKA-TV that at one point, their pharmacy was completely out, and had no idea when more would be back in stock."We have about 10 doctors working here, and we've all had patients where they're having a...
Proposal before Allegheny County Council would open second appeals window for 'newcomer tax refund'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars."I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg...
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
