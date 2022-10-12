ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation

A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
SAXONBURG, PA
north-fayette.com

Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp

Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
OAKDALE, PA
butlerradio.com

“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park

A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Free pumpkin giveaway planned in Vandergrift

Vandergrift’s youngest residents can get their hands on a free pumpkin during the fourth annual Vandergrift Great Pumpkin Patch. The free community event, sponsored by the Vandergrift Parent Project, is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Franklin Park in Vandergrift. “Our goal since starting the VPP...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Is there an Adderall shortage?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Adderall, a commonly-prescribed drug to treat ADHD, is being felt locally. According to an article published in the American Journal of Managed Care last week, the problem started when Teva, the main supplier of Adderall in the United States, went through a labor shortage over the summer.Patients have been navigating the Adderall shortage since around August. One person told KDKA-TV that at one point, their pharmacy was completely out, and had no idea when more would be back in stock."We have about 10 doctors working here, and we've all had patients where they're having a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposal before Allegheny County Council would open second appeals window for 'newcomer tax refund'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars."I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
MONROEVILLE, PA

