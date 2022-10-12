ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Tales of the Crypt returns in person: Organizers working to digitize gravesites by next year

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnrDL_0iVMmtAd00
Anna Wood talks about old Marysville City Coroner Ebenezer Hamilton during the first Tales of the Crypt event in over three years held on Saturday at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

For the first time in over three years, volunteers with the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) converged onto the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday to bring back a few members of the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi.

It’s called Tales of the Crypt, and it is moderated by Victoria Tudor, a board member of FPYCH and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Marysville, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend

Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
ROCKLIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypt#Volunteers#Oldest City#Fpych
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Mountain Democrat

County bike park getting into gear

Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday

YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident. 
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Touring local thrift shops

Thrift stores are becoming increasingly more popular due to their pricing and reduced impact on the environment. However, the exploding resale market has caused thrift stores to have less desirable pieces for some and to increase the prices without a jump in quality. Davis’ environmentally conscious mindset has led to...
DAVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
155
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy