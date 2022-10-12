Tales of the Crypt returns in person: Organizers working to digitize gravesites by next year

Anna Wood talks about old Marysville City Coroner Ebenezer Hamilton during the first Tales of the Crypt event in over three years held on Saturday at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

For the first time in over three years, volunteers with the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) converged onto the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday to bring back a few members of the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi.

It’s called Tales of the Crypt, and it is moderated by Victoria Tudor, a board member of FPYCH and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission.