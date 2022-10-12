Read full article on original website
Home Team Friday
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road. Vanderburgh County Commissioners approve pay raise …. Vanderburgh County Commissioners approve pay raise for Sheriff's deputies.
Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro
Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes. Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro. Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes. USI...
Ron's Windy Friday Forecast
Memorial vs. Washington boys soccer regionals
Trump subpoena on voters’ minds ahead of midterms. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather. Toyota Indiana president Leah Curry...
Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County
Nice Seasonable October Weekend Underway
SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Highs 62-72 (Northeast to South…66-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10 SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 42-49 (Northeast to South…44-46 in the Evansville Metro). SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South where a Few Showers are Possible). Highs 70-76...
Official calls Corydon structure fire "suspicious"
Kids suit up for Fire Prevention Week in Tell City
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — With only a few days left during Fire Prevention Week, many local agencies are getting together with the community to teach the importance of fire safety. This week, William Tell Elementary students were surprised by a visit from the Tell City Fire Department. Pictures...
Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community
Trump subpoena on voters' minds ahead of midterms
High Fire Danger Thursday Afternoon
Red Flag Warning (High Fire Danger) Thursday Noon to 8pm. THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Very Windy with Highs 64-70 (North to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30 THU NIGHT: Clearing. Chilly with Lows 36-41. FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Windy with Highs...
