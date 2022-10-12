Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
thefastmode.com
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
Welcome to The Fast Mode bite-sized webinar series. In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
thefastmode.com
Cradlepoint, Bosch & T-Mobile to Deliver Advanced IoT Solutions using 5G
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has announced a collaboration with T-Mobile and the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to enable advanced IoT connectivity solutions, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and AR/VR, using 5G Wireless WAN technology. The solution, developed by Bosch and...
thefastmode.com
Constantly Changing 5G Networks Need Always-On Assurance Featured
Communication service providers have big ideas about the future of the industry. With 5G networks, they can support amazing new use cases and revenue models: ultra-low latency industrial networks, autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality experiences, and more. At least, in theory. In practice, CSPs deploying 5G infrastructures are finding that, while the science fiction use cases are certainly possible, they first need to nail down the basics. Things like:
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Bezeq's Yes Extends Deal with Netcracker to Expand its Satellite TV and OTT Services
Netcracker Technology announced that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models. Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced...
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Buys Optical DSP Chip Developer Banias Labs
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure announced the acquisition of Banias Labs, an Israel-based optical Digital Signal Processing (DSP) chip developer for data centers for approximately US$240 million. The acquisition strengthens Alphawave's roadmap of optical DSP silicon products for data centers, a core high growth market for Alphawave.
thefastmode.com
Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Inseego and CyberReef Team Up to Deliver 5G Security for Enterprise WAN
Inseego, a leading 5G edge cloud solution provider today announced a partnership with CyberReef, the company behind the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions. The partnership will see a new offering that enables the deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.
thefastmode.com
Boingo to Adopt Commercial Use of Open-Source Software for Wi-Fi 6E
Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a global community of companies and organizations driving wireless infrastructure solutions, announced a new milestone for its OpenWiFi products. For select projects, Boingo Wireless is working with TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem partners Actiontec for Wi-Fi 6E access points combined with the NetExperience management and controller platform for cloud and controller software. The TIP OpenWiFi-based solution enables Boingo Wireless to seamlessly mix and match additional access points and controllers from any TIP OpenWiFi compliant manufacturer, enabling it to easily expand existing wireless network builds.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Turkey, Cisco & Qwilt to Power Unique CDN Offering Across the Region
Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey. Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is...
thefastmode.com
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
thefastmode.com
du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir, Northeastern University Unveil Open-Source O-RAN Simulation Platform
Researchers at the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) at Northeastern University and Mavenir, Mobile Network Software Provider, announced the public availability of ns-O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network Simulator), the first open-source platform for end-to-end simulation of 5G wireless networks driven and optimized by Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) components.
thefastmode.com
SKT, e& to Jointly Promote Metaverse Business in the Middle East
SK Telecom announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), a global technology and investment conglomerate, to jointly promote the metaverse business in the Middle East. Under the MoU, SKT and e& agreed to jointly promote the metaverse business in countries where...
thefastmode.com
Vivaldi on Android Intros Auto-closing of Inactive Tabs for Better Performance
Vivaldi, the free cross-platform web browser, has unveiled a new update for Android,. Build your own browser from the get-go with Vivaldi 5.5 on Android and discover a new way to automatically close inactive tabs, enhancing performance and your experience. Available on Android, Chromebooks, tablets, and in cars. Some of us tend to open a lot of tabs and forget to close them. For those of you in this position, we have added a setting that will automatically close inactive tabs. No more need to cycle through your different tabs and close them one by one. You’ll find this new “Automatically Close Tabs (Never, One week, One month, Three months)” option in Settings – Tabs.
Comments / 0