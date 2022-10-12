Vivaldi, the free cross-platform web browser, has unveiled a new update for Android,. Build your own browser from the get-go with Vivaldi 5.5 on Android and discover a new way to automatically close inactive tabs, enhancing performance and your experience. Available on Android, Chromebooks, tablets, and in cars. Some of us tend to open a lot of tabs and forget to close them. For those of you in this position, we have added a setting that will automatically close inactive tabs. No more need to cycle through your different tabs and close them one by one. You’ll find this new “Automatically Close Tabs (Never, One week, One month, Three months)” option in Settings – Tabs.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO