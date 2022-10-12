ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel.
Herald & Review

Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Thursday, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose sharply. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping support markets.
Herald & Review

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Herald & Review

S&P 500 Bear Market: Is It Really Safe to Retire Right Now?

It's been a challenging year for investors and retirees. Inflation has been surging, stock prices are falling, and many people are concerned about a potential recession. The S&P 500 is also officially in a bear market after dropping more than 25% from its peak in January, and some experts believe it could have further to fall.
Herald & Review

Kroger Said to Be in Talks to Buy Rival Albertsons

Kroger Co. is said to be in talks to buy rival grocer Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, according to people familiar with the matter. Liana Baker reports on Bloomberg Television.
WSOC Charlotte

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
Herald & Review

Jan. 6 hearing resumes; Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million; Avalanche raise banner | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month.
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv...
