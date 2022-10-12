Read full article on original website
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
Welcome to The Fast Mode bite-sized webinar series. In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
Connectivity Marketplace Platform Connectbase Raises $21 million
Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge. Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors...
Cradlepoint, Bosch & T-Mobile to Deliver Advanced IoT Solutions using 5G
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has announced a collaboration with T-Mobile and the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to enable advanced IoT connectivity solutions, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and AR/VR, using 5G Wireless WAN technology. The solution, developed by Bosch and...
ZTE, AIS to Jointly Fuel Up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand
ZTE together with AIS has jointly fueled up 5G Advanced to boost the digital transformation through A-Z Center in Thailand. Thailand is one of the first-batch countries in the Asia-Pacific region to launch 5G commercially. As the largest mobile operator in Thailand, AIS took the lead in launching 5G services in 2020. ZTE has been a strategic partner of AIS and has been assisting AIS in building a 5G ubiquitous access network with low, medium and high frequency multi-band integrated, leading coverage, capacity and user experiences. The network is widely recognized as a key infrastructure to carry out the development of digital Thailand. The two parties, with their commitment to boosting the development of digital economy through A-Z Center, have been diving deep into the technical requirements of various industries, exploring technology innovations, promoting the commercialization of new products and solutions, and facilitating the incubation and expansion of multiple industry applications.
Vodafone Turkey, Cisco & Qwilt to Power Unique CDN Offering Across the Region
Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey. Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is...
SKT, e& to Jointly Promote Metaverse Business in the Middle East
SK Telecom announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), a global technology and investment conglomerate, to jointly promote the metaverse business in the Middle East. Under the MoU, SKT and e& agreed to jointly promote the metaverse business in countries where...
Alphawave IP Buys Optical DSP Chip Developer Banias Labs
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure announced the acquisition of Banias Labs, an Israel-based optical Digital Signal Processing (DSP) chip developer for data centers for approximately US$240 million. The acquisition strengthens Alphawave's roadmap of optical DSP silicon products for data centers, a core high growth market for Alphawave.
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
Cloud4Wi Powers Enterprise WiFi With WBA OpenRoaming
Cloud4Wi, the industry’s leader in enterprise WiFi-based experiences, announced it has increased its involvement with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) by upgrading its membership level from Implementer to Principal Member. Cloud4Wi will play a key role in moving the WiFi industry forward by providing enterprises with a solution that...
