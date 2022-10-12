ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Vigil to be held for Pomeroy on Thursday

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St. in Yuba City, for Eric Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who was killed over the weekend in a fatal accident.

According to people close to Pomeroy, he was involved in the fatal accident while on his way to a swim event for his daughter. The Appeal has attempted to receive information from the California Highway Patrol about the crash, but none of the surrounding agencies were willing to provide any details on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Beloved Sutter County educator honored at vigil

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter community came together to mourn and remember a beloved father, educator and mentor who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. The Sutter Buttes swim team, the Yuba City and Marysville communities on Thursday honored Eric Pomeroy, who was nothing short of a pillar in the […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlelight Vigil#Violent Crime#Gauche Aquatic Park
CBS Sacramento

Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday

YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident. 
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
PARADISE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
crimevoice.com

Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident

A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
MARYSVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City

State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash

The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
155
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy