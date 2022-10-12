Vigil to be held for Pomeroy on Thursday

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St. in Yuba City, for Eric Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who was killed over the weekend in a fatal accident.

According to people close to Pomeroy, he was involved in the fatal accident while on his way to a swim event for his daughter. The Appeal has attempted to receive information from the California Highway Patrol about the crash, but none of the surrounding agencies were willing to provide any details on Tuesday.