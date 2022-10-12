ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon-Express

Stocks mount stunning rally in biggest comeback in years

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street's biggest comeback in years means stocks are rallying Thursday after roaring back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 was 2.5% higher in afternoon trading, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4%...
Lebanon-Express

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as investors weighed the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have...
The Detroit Free Press

Fed: Don't expect interest rates to drop soon

The S&P 500 hit new 2022 lows this week but staged a historic recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.6% compared with economist estimates of 6.5%. ...
Lebanon-Express

Japan's Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for 2026 US delivery

TOKYO (AP) — A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, officially kicked off Thursday. The electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will go on sale in 2025, with deliveries coming first in the U.S. in early 2026, and in Japan later that year, Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno told reporters. Pre-orders start 2025.
Lebanon-Express

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
KIRO 7 Seattle

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv...
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 10:52 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
