Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
Welcome to The Fast Mode bite-sized webinar series. In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
thefastmode.com
Constantly Changing 5G Networks Need Always-On Assurance Featured
Communication service providers have big ideas about the future of the industry. With 5G networks, they can support amazing new use cases and revenue models: ultra-low latency industrial networks, autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality experiences, and more. At least, in theory. In practice, CSPs deploying 5G infrastructures are finding that, while the science fiction use cases are certainly possible, they first need to nail down the basics. Things like:
thefastmode.com
Cradlepoint, Bosch & T-Mobile to Deliver Advanced IoT Solutions using 5G
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has announced a collaboration with T-Mobile and the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to enable advanced IoT connectivity solutions, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and AR/VR, using 5G Wireless WAN technology. The solution, developed by Bosch and...
thefastmode.com
Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Bezeq's Yes Extends Deal with Netcracker to Expand its Satellite TV and OTT Services
Netcracker Technology announced that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models. Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced...
thefastmode.com
Connectivity Marketplace Platform Connectbase Raises $21 million
Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge. Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors...
thefastmode.com
Dell's 'Project Frontier' to Securely Scale Edge Applications & Infrastructure
Dell Technologies introduces Project Frontier, which will deliver an edge operations software platform, integrated with Dell's edge portfolio, for customers to more securely manage and orchestrate edge applications and infrastructure for deployments at global scale. The complexities of edge operations—in locations from manufacturing floors and retail stores to remote wind...
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2-led Project Trials New SEPP Roaming Interface for Secure 5G RAN Connections
The 5G DRIVE (Diversified oRAN Integration & Vendor Evaluation) project led by Virgin Media O2 and part-funded by the DCMS has completed its first trials, which saw the consortium successfully trial a new secure network connection capability for integrating private and public networks to form a network of networks. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
ZTE, AIS to Jointly Fuel Up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand
ZTE together with AIS has jointly fueled up 5G Advanced to boost the digital transformation through A-Z Center in Thailand. Thailand is one of the first-batch countries in the Asia-Pacific region to launch 5G commercially. As the largest mobile operator in Thailand, AIS took the lead in launching 5G services in 2020. ZTE has been a strategic partner of AIS and has been assisting AIS in building a 5G ubiquitous access network with low, medium and high frequency multi-band integrated, leading coverage, capacity and user experiences. The network is widely recognized as a key infrastructure to carry out the development of digital Thailand. The two parties, with their commitment to boosting the development of digital economy through A-Z Center, have been diving deep into the technical requirements of various industries, exploring technology innovations, promoting the commercialization of new products and solutions, and facilitating the incubation and expansion of multiple industry applications.
thefastmode.com
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
thefastmode.com
T-Systems Migrates MAN Energy Solutions' Entire IT Infrastructure into Cloud
T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud. Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.
thefastmode.com
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Turkey, Cisco & Qwilt to Power Unique CDN Offering Across the Region
Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey. Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is...
thefastmode.com
du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek’s New Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset Brings Performance Boost to 5G Smartphones
MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1080, the newest chipset in the company’s popular Dimensity portfolio for 5G smartphones. The new 5G chipset offers a nice performance bump and significantly upgraded camera features compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920. The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm...
Comments / 0