thefastmode.com

Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies

Welcome to The Fast Mode bite-sized webinar series. In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Constantly Changing 5G Networks Need Always-On Assurance Featured

Communication service providers have big ideas about the future of the industry. With 5G networks, they can support amazing new use cases and revenue models: ultra-low latency industrial networks, autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality experiences, and more. At least, in theory. In practice, CSPs deploying 5G infrastructures are finding that, while the science fiction use cases are certainly possible, they first need to nail down the basics. Things like:
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Cradlepoint, Bosch & T-Mobile to Deliver Advanced IoT Solutions using 5G

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has announced a collaboration with T-Mobile and the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to enable advanced IoT connectivity solutions, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and AR/VR, using 5G Wireless WAN technology. The solution, developed by Bosch and...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Bezeq's Yes Extends Deal with Netcracker to Expand its Satellite TV and OTT Services

Netcracker Technology announced that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models. Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Connectivity Marketplace Platform Connectbase Raises $21 million

Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge. Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Dell's 'Project Frontier' to Securely Scale Edge Applications & Infrastructure

Dell Technologies introduces Project Frontier, which will deliver an edge operations software platform, integrated with Dell's edge portfolio, for customers to more securely manage and orchestrate edge applications and infrastructure for deployments at global scale. The complexities of edge operations—in locations from manufacturing floors and retail stores to remote wind...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

ZTE, AIS to Jointly Fuel Up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand

ZTE together with AIS has jointly fueled up 5G Advanced to boost the digital transformation through A-Z Center in Thailand. Thailand is one of the first-batch countries in the Asia-Pacific region to launch 5G commercially. As the largest mobile operator in Thailand, AIS took the lead in launching 5G services in 2020. ZTE has been a strategic partner of AIS and has been assisting AIS in building a 5G ubiquitous access network with low, medium and high frequency multi-band integrated, leading coverage, capacity and user experiences. The network is widely recognized as a key infrastructure to carry out the development of digital Thailand. The two parties, with their commitment to boosting the development of digital economy through A-Z Center, have been diving deep into the technical requirements of various industries, exploring technology innovations, promoting the commercialization of new products and solutions, and facilitating the incubation and expansion of multiple industry applications.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

T-Systems Migrates MAN Energy Solutions' Entire IT Infrastructure into Cloud

T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud. Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services

VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Turkey, Cisco & Qwilt to Power Unique CDN Offering Across the Region

Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey. Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
ENGINEERING

