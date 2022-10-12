Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into legal fight over FBI search of Florida estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into legal fight over FBI search of Florida estate. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Jan. 6 panel shows previously unseen footage of Pelosi, other leaders phoning for help during Capitol siege
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel shows previously unseen footage of Pelosi, other leaders phoning for help during Capitol siege. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in separate clashes
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles Friday, according to Palestinian reports. Later Friday, troops killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a...
Herald & Review
Jan. 6 hearing resumes; Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million; Avalanche raise banner | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity transmission company...
Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills 40
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening in the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, according to The Associated Press. The explosion was...
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Herald & Review
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv...
Comments / 0