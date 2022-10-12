ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October

Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
IBTimes

IBTimes

ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

