You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday season. The event is free to attend and raffle proceeds will be donated to the Utah Food Bank. They ask that you bring a donation in the form of canned goods.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO