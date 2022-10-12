Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Enough should be enough, but never is with lack of sportsmanship, parental misbehavior
Another parent. Another coach. Another alleged swing — this time with a football helmet — and a coach down. Another outraged sports column. This time it was Christopher Polk who police say walked away from a scene Oct. 2 where Lawrence Davis was left sprawled unconscious on the Brien McMahon football field. It could have been another referee. Or another fan. This time it was his son’s coach.
NewsTimes
Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season
The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state's largest schools...
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
NewsTimes
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M
Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell," Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and Céline Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies' track team in the 1990s.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
ctexaminer.com
Defending the CAVE people of Stamford
Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NewsTimes
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Fairfield Mirror
Fairfield University “Got The Boot”
On Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fairfield University got the boot – the famous L.L. Bean “Bootmobile” that is. Students walking or driving through campus near Loyola Hall and the Aloysius P. Kelley, S.J. Center could not miss this unique pop-up. Standing at 13 feet high, 20 feet long and looking identical to the company’s famous Maine Hunting Shoe, the Bootmobile made its mark on Fairfield’s campus.
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NewsTimes
Letter to the editor: Ridgefield's Bob Hebert deserves our vote for state representative
I was first introduced to Bob Hebert shortly after he and his family moved to Ridgefield some 40 years ago. The more I got to know Bob, the more impressed I was with him as a person. Bob is bright and energetic, he has an impressive work ethic, and a moral compass that is beyond reproach.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion
Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
NewsTimes
Hudson Grace to open first CT home decor store on Greenwich Avenue this month
Home decor brand Hudson Grace will officially open its doors at its first Connecticut store location on Oct. 28 at 268 Greenwich Ave. Best friends Monelle Totah and Gary McNatton combined their love for entertaining guests and passion for...
NewsTimes
Why Yale New Haven Health's latest acquisition could mean higher costs for CT patients
Yale New Haven Health's recent announcement that it will purchase three additional hospitals has advocates worried that a spree of mergers in Connecticut healthcare will lead to higher costs for patients. "In terms of the pocket-book impact for families in Connecticut, it is usually not good news," Ted Doolittle, the...
NewsTimes
Stamford hires Middletown High School principal as new secondary curriculum director
STAMFORD — The principal of Middletown High School was approved Tuesday night as the next director of curriculum at the secondary level for Stamford Public Schools effective immediately. Colleen Weiner, who has served as the lead administrator at Middletown High for about 10 years, will take over for Lori...
NewsTimes
Republican Cindy Harrison campaigns unopposed for 69th House; Hopes for 'affordability'
SOUTHBURY — Seeking re-election for her second term on the 69th House District, Cindy Harrison said she's running on making the state more affordable and supporting parental rights. “I’m very concerned about the economy of the state of Connecticut, which is one of the reasons I ran in the...
