New Canaan, CT

NewsTimes

Jeff Jacobs: Enough should be enough, but never is with lack of sportsmanship, parental misbehavior

Another parent. Another coach. Another alleged swing — this time with a football helmet — and a coach down. Another outraged sports column. This time it was Christopher Polk who police say walked away from a scene Oct. 2 where Lawrence Davis was left sprawled unconscious on the Brien McMahon football field. It could have been another referee. Or another fan. This time it was his son’s coach.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull

A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury

DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford

Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fairfield Mirror

Fairfield University “Got The Boot”

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fairfield University got the boot – the famous L.L. Bean “Bootmobile” that is. Students walking or driving through campus near Loyola Hall and the Aloysius P. Kelley, S.J. Center could not miss this unique pop-up. Standing at 13 feet high, 20 feet long and looking identical to the company’s famous Maine Hunting Shoe, the Bootmobile made its mark on Fairfield’s campus.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion

Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT

