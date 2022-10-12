After an opening NLDS loss, Braves look to regroup

This wasn’t the way the Braves hoped to open their 2022 postseason. But if you’re looking for panic inside the Braves’ clubhouse, you’re in the wrong place.

“I feel like this team has always been good at responding well. We’ve done it throughout this year. We obviously did it last year,” said shortstop Dansby Swanson after Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game-1 of the Division Series at Truist Park.

Exhibit 1A: The Braves lost to the Brewers in the opener of the 2021 NLDS, then went on to win the next three and the series. Sure, this is a different opponent with different challenges. But the confidence remains.

“We play a five game series for a reason here, so flush it. Come back and try to win the game (Wednesday),” said first baseman Matt Olson in the clubhouse after the Game-1 loss.

It was Olson’s 3-run home run to centerfield that nearly propelled the Braves to a incredible comeback on Tuesday. Down 7-1 and later 7-3, Olson’s blast got Atlanta to within 7-6 of Philadelphia. Just not quite enough.

Wednesday’s pitching matchup features Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner this season, vs. Zack Wheeler for the Phillies - an Atlanta native and tough customer in previous outings against the Braves.

First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m.

