Pike woman charged with selling fake meth
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
DRUG SUSPECT ARRESTED AT CRUM, W.VA ON FIVE FELONY WARRANTS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect with multiple warrants was arrested by the USMS Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Haskell ‘Shawn’ Orsbon had five felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in Crum.
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Colin Webb, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 13, 2020, Webb...
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury
INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
Trial continues against man accused of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering and dismembering a woman in Huntington continued Wednesday. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The judge and jury in the trial against Jeffers heard from more witnesses on Thursday, including...
Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a jury convicted 53-year-old...
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 7, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at...
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as […]
