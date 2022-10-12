Read full article on original website
southern girl
2d ago
This is so sad, people who want to let criminals off and defund the police are the worse thinkers in the world with evil intent.
Reply(1)
3
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
Bond not set for suspect in Upstate mass murder
The suspect in the largest murder case in Spartanburg County history will remain behind bars, after seeing a judge Wednesday. James Drayton is accused of shooting and killing five people at a home in Inman on Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spartanburg County, sheriff says
COWPENS, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens, authorities say. Sheriff Chuck Wright says a person of interest is in custody after he turned...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
WYFF4.com
Man charged with killing grandmother in 'brutal assault' at her Cowpens home, deputies say
Upstate deputies released new information Thursday night about the death of an elderly woman killed in her own home. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, said Daniel Horton, 41, was charged with murder in the death of his 88-year-old grandmother. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Betty...
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at Macon Co. home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for 2020 shooting
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars for a shooting in 2020. 28 year old, Jamal K. Rios of Spartanburg pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Assault and a Weapons Violation.
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
AOL Corp
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
