Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioner Davis urges Crystal River to help grow county's strategic plan
Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis gave Crystal River City Council some homework to help fine tune how the county should grow. Davis asked council members the evening of Monday, Oct. 10, to submit initiatives for the draft of the county’s strategic planning report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Housing project in Floral City welcome
40-unit affordable housing planned. Research needed to define affordable housing in Citrus County. A plan has been shared that will see a 40-unit apartment complex built in Floral City, a lodging project identified as affordable housing by the developers. This is welcome news, not only for Floral City, but for Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County airboat captains assist North Port with city's Hurricane Ian rescues
Just hearing the question from Citrus County local Gary Bartell Jr. raised Adam Inlow’s spirits as the North Port Fire Rescue firefighter of 18 years was trying to save his hometown city from Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath.
villages-news.com
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Clerk of Courts reminds public of domestic violence resources
In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Citrus County Clerk of Courts wants to remind county residents of its resources for those affected by violence within the home. “Domestic violence does not discriminate,” Clerk of Courts Angela Vick said in a news release. “Anyone can be a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission clarifies evacuation options at latest meeting
BRONSON — The most recent Levy County Commission meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Hurricane Ian as well as for the lives lost to cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Much of the discussion revolved around Hurricane Ian and its devastation of South...
Citrus County Chronicle
Blaise Ingoglia Republican State Senate, District 11
The Citrus County Chronicle conducted interviews with local candidates for Senate in District 11. Blaise Ingoglia, the Republican candidate for Senate in District 11, sits down with Rob Burns, from the Chronicle's digital marketing team. Citrus County Chronicle Election Website: https://www.chronicleonline.com/news/elections.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County School District earns Purple Star distinction
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board opened Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11, with board member Doug Dodd highlighting the county’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs at each of the public high schools followed by a presentation of the colors. Later in the meeting, the school...
Citrus County Chronicle
Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1
CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
Citrus County Chronicle
State Park encourages conservation with Halloween display
Park volunteers at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park have been hard at work setting up a Halloween boo-through conservation experience. Located in the park’s Visitor Center, this free Halloween display follows the theme of facing “An Environmental Disaster.”
villages-news.com
Couple who refused to pay hotel’s pet fee jailed after dogs found near heat exhaustion
A couple who refused to pay a local hotel’s pet fee were arrested after their dogs were found near heat exhaustion. Lady Lake police were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate an animal cruelty complaint. Officers found...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS
I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
