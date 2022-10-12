[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.

