Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’
Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting
Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere Shepherds in New Interns (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.
The Crown actor Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman ‘have ended eight-year marriage’
The Crown’s Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman are said to have ended their eight-year marriage. It comes after Andrew, 42, confirmed he is in a serious relationship with an actress named Katie Sheridan, 35, who he has gone public with on social media and calls “my lady”.
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
Mila Kunis: ‘Standing ovation at Oscars for Will Smith shocking and insane’
Mila Kunis says it was “shocking” and “insane” Will Smith received a standing ovation when he picked up his best actor Oscar after he attacked Chris Rock. Unlike a strong of A-listers, the actress, 39, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, refused to stand uwhen ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ actor was honoured for his role in ‘King Richard’ despite slapping comic Chris on stage.
Josh Gad hails Hollywood 'legend' Dame Angela Lansbury
Josh Gad has paid a glowing tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury. The legendary actress died at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10.11.22), aged 96, and Josh has taken to social media to heap praise on the Hollywood star. Alongside a photograph of them together, he wrote on Twitter:...
Iggy Azalea hates having to 'prove' herself
Iggy Azalea hates having to "prove" herself to other people. The 32-year-old rap star has taken to social media to hit out at perceived misogyny, revealing that she hates being asked to prove that she's "making choices from a position of power". Iggy - who was born in Australia, but...
Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and "lay on a bed with him", a court has heard. The former 'House of Cards' star is being sued by the 'Torchwood' actor's old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
Joseph Baena has become 'leaner' since joining Dancing with the Stars
Joseph Baena has been "getting a little leaner" since joining 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 25-year-old model - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger - admits that his body has been "changing" over recent weeks. Joseph - who has been partnered with Daniella Karagach on the TV show -...
Jimmy Kimmel's son is 'doing great' after undergoing heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host is father to Katie, 31, Kevin, 29, Jane, eight, and five-year-old William from various relationships and joked that his youngest is a "little screwy" but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly
Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
TJ Miller won't work with 'mean' Ryan Reynolds again
T.J. Miller has vowed never to work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again. The 41-year-old actor portrayed bartender Weasel, a friend to the titular character in both 'Deadpool' movies but he admitted an interaction with the film's lead left him convinced the Canadian star "hates" him and he's got no desire to share the screen with him again in future.
'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce
Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry. The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.
Taylor Swift: ‘I’ve secretly based genres of my songs on the type of pen I’m using’
Taylor Swift has secretly based the genres of her songs on what type of pen she is using to write. The singer, 32, says she thinks it’s “dorky” she has three different types of tune that have been written using a quill, fountain or glitter gel pen.
Amelia Hamlin shaves eyebrows off
Amelia Hamlin has shaved her eyebrows off. The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Clash of the Titans' actor Harry Hamlin and 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna - was preparing for an interview with Interview magazine and took to social media to unveil her new look to her 74k followers.
