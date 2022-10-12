ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’

Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS


Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting

Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
CELEBRITIES


‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere Shepherds in New Interns (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.
TV SERIES


‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
TV SERIES


Mila Kunis: ‘Standing ovation at Oscars for Will Smith shocking and insane’

Mila Kunis says it was “shocking” and “insane” Will Smith received a standing ovation when he picked up his best actor Oscar after he attacked Chris Rock. Unlike a strong of A-listers, the actress, 39, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, refused to stand uwhen ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ actor was honoured for his role in ‘King Richard’ despite slapping comic Chris on stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice#Nbc


Iggy Azalea hates having to 'prove' herself

Iggy Azalea hates having to "prove" herself to other people. The 32-year-old rap star has taken to social media to hit out at perceived misogyny, revealing that she hates being asked to prove that she's "making choices from a position of power". Iggy - who was born in Australia, but...
CELEBRITIES


Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman

Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and "lay on a bed with him", a court has heard. The former 'House of Cards' star is being sued by the 'Torchwood' actor's old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES


Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly

Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS


Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
BEAUTY & FASHION


Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
CELEBRITIES


TJ Miller won't work with 'mean' Ryan Reynolds again

T.J. Miller has vowed never to work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again. The 41-year-old actor portrayed bartender Weasel, a friend to the titular character in both 'Deadpool' movies but he admitted an interaction with the film's lead left him convinced the Canadian star "hates" him and he's got no desire to share the screen with him again in future.
CELEBRITIES


Amelia Hamlin shaves eyebrows off

Amelia Hamlin has shaved her eyebrows off. The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Clash of the Titans' actor Harry Hamlin and 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna - was preparing for an interview with Interview magazine and took to social media to unveil her new look to her 74k followers.
CELEBRITIES
