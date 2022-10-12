Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam
The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS
I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to consider opening residential roosts to chickens
Lea Cruz looked on her tablet at the picture of the chicken coop she wanted to buy. It was not cheap but told the Chronicle it was an investment in her and her husband’s health.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Housing project in Floral City welcome
40-unit affordable housing planned. Research needed to define affordable housing in Citrus County. A plan has been shared that will see a 40-unit apartment complex built in Floral City, a lodging project identified as affordable housing by the developers. This is welcome news, not only for Floral City, but for Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
State Park encourages conservation with Halloween display
Park volunteers at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park have been hard at work setting up a Halloween boo-through conservation experience. Located in the park’s Visitor Center, this free Halloween display follows the theme of facing “An Environmental Disaster.”
Citrus County Chronicle
City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
Citrus County Chronicle
52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival set for this weekend
CEDAR KEY — Arguably one of Cedar Key’s largest events during the calendar year makes its return this weekend. The 52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival, organized by the Cedar Key Lions Club, takes place Saturday and Sunday and will feature food (cooked by locals), live entrainment, arts and crafts vendors, a parade and much more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Rivers Festival promises great tunes, food on Saturday
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally on Saturday. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission clarifies evacuation options at latest meeting
BRONSON — The most recent Levy County Commission meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Hurricane Ian as well as for the lives lost to cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Much of the discussion revolved around Hurricane Ian and its devastation of South...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Clerk of Courts reminds public of domestic violence resources
In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Citrus County Clerk of Courts wants to remind county residents of its resources for those affected by violence within the home. “Domestic violence does not discriminate,” Clerk of Courts Angela Vick said in a news release. “Anyone can be a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County airboat captains assist North Port with city's Hurricane Ian rescues
Just hearing the question from Citrus County local Gary Bartell Jr. raised Adam Inlow’s spirits as the North Port Fire Rescue firefighter of 18 years was trying to save his hometown city from Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath.
Citrus County Chronicle
Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local teens for a Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition at the Depot Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 20. All upcoming sixth through tenth grade teens will get a wristband upon entry that will include free food, music with DJ Trae, games, and activities from 5:30-7 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Elementary School recognizes September's Student of the Month
Chiefland Elementary School recognizes September's Student of the Month. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
LHS student facing charges for brandishing knife on bus
According to the Citrus County School District, a Lecanto High student brandished a small knife on his bus Thursday, Oct. 13, on the way to school and showed it to another student. The student who was shown the knife told a teacher, the district said in a statement. School administrators,...
Citrus County Chronicle
2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court
Pictured is the 2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court along with the candidates for King and Queen. The school has celebrated Homecoming throughout this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pollard takes second SLM Full Throttle 100 win
Citrus County Speedway’s Full Throttle 100 Saturday night was a race stacked with talent vying for a $10,000 prize and bragging rights as the winner of the fifth-annual event. When it was over, Bubba Pollard took top honors for the featured Super Late Model event. It was his second...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Floral City man involved in Hernando County collision; one critically injured
A Citrus County man became involved in a four-vehicle crash in Hernando County that critically injured one motorist and also wounded two others. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 7:30 a.m. collision on Wednesday, Oct. 12, occurred at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Lake Lindsey Road in the Brooksville area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River falls short on homecoming
CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River football team may have fallen short of victory Friday night against Dunnellon, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort. Players on both teams left it all on the field in an outstanding homecoming contest at Bramlett Stadium. In the end, the visiting Tigers made a few more plays and escaped town with an 18-15 victory.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fivay routs Hurricanes on Homecoming night
INVERNESS — Fivay High School arrived late, but started fast Friday against Citrus High at the Citrus Bowl. The Falcons’ Ah’vaughn Hatchett returned the opening kickoff 77 yards, setting the tone for Fivay in a lopsided 48-7 victory over the Hurricanes on homecoming night in which special teams’ play doomed the Hurricanes throughout the contest, especially in the second half.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 13
Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
