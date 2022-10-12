ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam

The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS

I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Housing project in Floral City welcome

40-unit affordable housing planned. Research needed to define affordable housing in Citrus County. A plan has been shared that will see a 40-unit apartment complex built in Floral City, a lodging project identified as affordable housing by the developers. This is welcome news, not only for Floral City, but for Citrus County.
FLORAL CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

State Park encourages conservation with Halloween display

Park volunteers at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park have been hard at work setting up a Halloween boo-through conservation experience. Located in the park’s Visitor Center, this free Halloween display follows the theme of facing “An Environmental Disaster.”
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival set for this weekend

CEDAR KEY — Arguably one of Cedar Key’s largest events during the calendar year makes its return this weekend. The 52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival, organized by the Cedar Key Lions Club, takes place Saturday and Sunday and will feature food (cooked by locals), live entrainment, arts and crafts vendors, a parade and much more.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Rivers Festival promises great tunes, food on Saturday

Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally on Saturday. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Commission clarifies evacuation options at latest meeting

BRONSON — The most recent Levy County Commission meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Hurricane Ian as well as for the lives lost to cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Much of the discussion revolved around Hurricane Ian and its devastation of South...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition

The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local teens for a Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition at the Depot Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 20. All upcoming sixth through tenth grade teens will get a wristband upon entry that will include free food, music with DJ Trae, games, and activities from 5:30-7 p.m.
INVERNESS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Inverness City Council
Citrus County Chronicle

LHS student facing charges for brandishing knife on bus

According to the Citrus County School District, a Lecanto High student brandished a small knife on his bus Thursday, Oct. 13, on the way to school and showed it to another student. The student who was shown the knife told a teacher, the district said in a statement. School administrators,...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pollard takes second SLM Full Throttle 100 win

Citrus County Speedway’s Full Throttle 100 Saturday night was a race stacked with talent vying for a $10,000 prize and bragging rights as the winner of the fifth-annual event. When it was over, Bubba Pollard took top honors for the featured Super Late Model event. It was his second...
INVERNESS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River falls short on homecoming

CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River football team may have fallen short of victory Friday night against Dunnellon, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort. Players on both teams left it all on the field in an outstanding homecoming contest at Bramlett Stadium. In the end, the visiting Tigers made a few more plays and escaped town with an 18-15 victory.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fivay routs Hurricanes on Homecoming night

INVERNESS — Fivay High School arrived late, but started fast Friday against Citrus High at the Citrus Bowl. The Falcons’ Ah’vaughn Hatchett returned the opening kickoff 77 yards, setting the tone for Fivay in a lopsided 48-7 victory over the Hurricanes on homecoming night in which special teams’ play doomed the Hurricanes throughout the contest, especially in the second half.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 13

Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
HERNANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy