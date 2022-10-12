ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late goals send Janesville Craig to boys soccer defeat

By By CALAHAN STEED Adams Publishing Group
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig held a lead over Sun Prairie East before falling 3-1 to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

“The team played great, best performance of the year hands down,” said Craig head coach Josh Hammen. “Team moved the ball, played with a purpose and looked really good in possession.”

Stephen Kaster gave the Cougars the lead in the 24th minute with a goal. Sun Prairie East tied the game with a goal from Lucas Albright in the 36th minute.

The Cardinals scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match with goals from Eli Thao and Charles Pederson.

“We were very unlucky to not get the result tonight,” said Hammen.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig;1;0;—;1

Sun Prairie East;1;2;—;3

FIRST HALF

JC—Stephen Kaster, 23:35.

SP—Lucas Albright (Harrison Buenger), 35:58.

SECOND HALF

SP—Eli Thao (Lucas Albright), 72:03.

SP—Charles Pederson (Landon Pederson), 73:38.

