DeForest beats Milton in soccer week before regional rematch

MILTON—With a rematch looming between the Norskies and the Red Hawks, both teams rested starters as Milton lost 3-0 to DeForest at Milton High School on Tuesday.

DeForest played its starters for the first 20 minutes, while Milton rested most of theirs. The Red Hawks even brought up four junior varsity players, who saw playing time in the loss.

“We’ll be ready next Tuesday—should be a good game,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner.

Milton (9-5-2) drew the eighth seed and will face DeForest (7-5-2) in the first round of regionals next Tuesday.