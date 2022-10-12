Read full article on original website
Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will come in squalls with visibility briefly near zero. Conditions will improve some this afternoon as winds decrease, but snow showers will continue into Thursday.
Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility expected. East winds gusting to 45 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Dalton Highway Summits. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts could form. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near Delta Junction. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Aroostook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Aroostook County through 515 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Churchill Dam, or 13 miles east of Clayton Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eagle Lake, Allagash, Clayton Lake, Deboullie Mountain, New Canada, Allagash Township, Fish River Lake, Dickey, Cross Lake, Wallagrass, Winterville, Saint Francis, Round Pond and Saint John. This includes State Highway 11 between Winterville and Wallagrass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Freezing Rain Possible This Weekend Over the Eastern Interior A strong storm in the Gulf of Alaska will makes its way north over the Central Interior on Sunday. This will bring a slight chance of freezing rain to the southern Interior on Saturday, with a chance of freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday. Any freezing rain that does fall will be very light, but if it does occur, it could create slippery driving and walking conditions Saturday night and Sunday.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-15 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through most of next week while very slowly declining. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 930 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.2 Fri 8 pm 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.9 5.7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 748 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kissimmee Prarie Preserve, or 11 miles south of Lake Marian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Osceola County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-15 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep the Saint Johns River near Cocoa near Moderate Flood stage threshold into Saturday, while very slowly declining through Minor Flood stage during next week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate to Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 930 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate to Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.5 Fri 8 pm 16.4 16.4 16.3 16.3 16.2
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected, with blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of two inches possible. Very low visibility in blowing snow possible. East winds could gust to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Snow drift will form.
Frost Advisory issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The coldest temperatures will be in the western parts of both counties.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-15 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. Travel could be hazardous. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher winds are expected through Thompson Pass leading to potential blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 6 PM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Red Flag Warning issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...Through this afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
Red Flag Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...Through this afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 02:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding from earlier rainfall will continue through the overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated flooding on the Ellis River. It is likely additional small streams and creeks in the area are likewise out of their banks. Though the rainfall is exiting the area, runoff from the earlier rainfall will keep streams elevated through the overnight. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethel, Rumford, Dixfield, Andover, Mexico, Weld, Grafton, Phillips, Wilton, and Carthage.
High Wind Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...East winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, focusing immediately below Tijeras Canyon and the eastern side of Albuquerque. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and low weight vehicles.
