America’s Most Haunted Cities Ranked

 3 days ago

Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to talk about ghosts. Travel and Leisure Magazine is out with a list of the top ten haunted cities in America. Coming in at number one is New Orleans, rumored to be haunted by the likes of Andrew Jackson and the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte. Chicago – site of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre – takes second place. Number three is Savannah, Georgia, while America’s oldest city – St. Augustine, Florida, finds itself in fourth place followed by Portland, Oregon.

