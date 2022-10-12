ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey To Publish First Childrens Book

Mariah Carey is getting ready to publish her first children’s book. The Long Island native tweeted how fans can pre-order “The Christmas Princess” featuring “Little Mariah.” The book is inspired by Carey’s childhood and is “an unforgettable holiday story, told by the Queen of Christmas herself.” The book is due out November 1st.

More on this story here: https://www.etonline.com/mariah-careys-first-childrens-book-the-christmas-princess-is-available-for-pre-order-now-192344

