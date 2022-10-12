Read full article on original website
Girl back in beer glass after May theft at KT's Hayloft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo's most well-known girl is back in her beer glass at KT's Hayloft. Paul Haygood got footage of workers putting her back in her normal perch on top of the roof at the popular bar along Highway 93. In May, the search was on for whoever...
Washington State Patrol searches for missing Missoula man
MISSOULA, MT — The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man in Spokane, Washington. Alexander Blair, 28, is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds with black eyes and brown hair. Police say there isn't a vehicle description. If you have any information about Blair,...
Incident cleared on Mullan Road in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The incident has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Missoula County sent out an alert warning drivers eastbound traffic on Mullan Road is being turned around. Westbound Mullan traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. An incident occurred involving a vehicle and motorcyclist...
Vehicle accident in Missoula diverts Broadway traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is blocked and being diverted after an accident at the intersection of Broadway and Burns Street in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:25 p.m. and injuries are reported. Our reporter on scene said it looked like three vehicles were involved...
Missoula police seek information for investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking to identify a person regarding an investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Missoula officials discuss future of Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials took a tour of Marshall Mountain near East Missoula Thursday evening. The city is leasing the property from the current owners for two years, and at the end of the lease, the city has the option to buy the base area.
Ravalli Co. authorities seek information about speeding motorcycle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office wants information that will help identify a reckless motorcyclist. Officials attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle in the Stevensville area Tuesday night. Missoula County notified Ravalli County Dispatch that a blue motorcycle was heading into the area on Highway 93...
Blackfeet Law Enforcement search for 13-year-old girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old on the Blackfeet Reservation. People last saw Aariah Wagner on Monday. She's 115 pounds, 5'3" with brown hair and eyes. Aariah has a right side nose ring and braces. You're asked to get ahold of Blackfeet Law Enforcement at...
Repairs to Missoula's Orange St. underpass sidewalk begin Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Maintenance Division will close one side of the Orange Street underpass sidewalk for repairs beginning this Thursday. The west side of the sidewalk will be closed this Thursday until Oct. 24, while the east sidewalk will remain open. Crews will move to the...
Missoula man admits to trafficking fentanyl
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges after a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
Portion of Spirit Halloween sales to benefit Logan Children's Hospital on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — As Halloween approaches, Logan Health Children's Hospital is holding a third "Spirit of Children" Halloween celebration on Thursday. As part of the celebration, shoppers can use a coupon in person or online at Spirit Halloween stores and 10% of the proceeds will go to Logan Children's Hospital.
MSU, UM launch VA Academic Telehealth Sites
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State are now home to the nation's first Veterans Affairs Academic Telehealth Sites. The programs give veteran students and faculty the option to connect to their VA provider at either campus in Bozeman and Missoula. The spaces are private and...
Public comment open for Smith River stream bank stabilization project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Public comment is open for the second time on the Smith River's stream bank stabilization project. The project addresses fixing up an eroded portion of bank downstream of a secondary boat launch at Camp Baker. Items like boulders, gravel, willows and more would be added to...
Cabela's gears up for holiday season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season. Stores in Kalispell and Missoula are holding a hiring event for 25 positions in several different departments. The chain hopes to find friendly people who want to share their passion for the outdoors. Even if you can't...
Tranel, Zinke address inflation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
Stevensville man admits to charges in drug trafficking case
MISSOULA, MT — A Stevensville man admitted to multiple charges after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle during a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making materials and equipment when searching his Montana property, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. Andrew Kyle Whittecar, 37,...
Backers explain crisis services levy on Missoula Co. ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are spreading the word about a crisis services levy which will appear on the November ballot. On Thursday, Mayor Jordan Hess, county officials, representatives from funded programs and Missoula fire and police officials gathered at Firehouse 4 to educate the public on what the proposed levy does.
Hero Sports predicts UM's O'Connell as finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Hero Sports listed UM’s Patrick O’Connell as their top candidate for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Awards, which is given to the national defensive player of the year in the FCS. O’Connell was named a finalist last season for his 91 tackles, 20 tackles for...
Dept. of Justice awards more than $96,000 to Project Safe Neighborhoods Program
MISSOULA, MT — The Department of Justice awarded over $96,000 for the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in Yellowstone and Missoula counties, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. The funding helps the community address gun and violent crime in the district and is provided by the Bureau of Justice Assistance...
