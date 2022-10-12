Read full article on original website
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton
Black people have for years been leading the chorus of criticism about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally "ran" away from doing his job when being served a subpoena. The post Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton appeared first on NewsOne.
Austin Westlake vs. Dripping Springs: Live updates, live stream from Texas high school football showdown
Friday Night Lights has arrived in Dripping Springs, Texas. Austin Westlake, the No. 1 team in the SBLive Texas Top 50, faces No. 13 Dripping Springs in a sold out Texas high school football showdown on Friday night. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Westlake (6-0, 4-0) extended its ...
Essay: The education and disillusionment of a young Texas reporter in D.C.
Thursday was once my favorite day in Washington. From my perch answering phones in U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison’s front office, I eagerly awaited the email that came in around 6 p.m. each Thursday: “wheels up.”. It meant the senator was on her way back home to Texas,...
Logan Eggleston sets Texas volleyball program ace record, team sweeps Kansas State
No. 1 Texas volleyball swept Kansas State on Wednesday and improved its unblemished season record to 13-0 in the Gregory Gymnasium. The Longhorns advanced their all-time series record against the Wildcats to 49-8 and continued to expand their home dominance to a 28-3 record against Kansas State in Austin. Senior...
Westlake beats Dripping Springs to extend winning streak to 47 games
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Despite tons of offensive weapons on both sidelines, Dripping Springs and Austin Westlake’s battle for first place in District 26-6A quickly turned into a defensive duel. Westlake and Dripping Springs — the No. 1 and No. 13 teams, respectively, in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 ...
